FROST IS EXTENDING ITS 50-YEAR RELATIONSHIP WITH THE SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (June 9, 2022) – Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) today announced Frost as its naming rights partner for the new event plaza being constructed at The Rock at La Cantera as part of a multi-year agreement. This move makes Frost the inaugural partner of the $500 million legacy campus and reinforces its strong alliance with the San Antonio Spurs. The Rock at La Cantera is a multi-phase legacy project that will extend across 45 acres and feature a human performance research center, a 22-acre park, a Spurs performance center and space for medical, hospitality and office use, in addition to the public event plaza.

The plaza will create a vibrant outdoor space for the community to gather throughout the year that is inviting, family friendly, flexible and sustainability conscious. It is scheduled to open alongside the state-of-the-art Spurs performance center in the summer of 2023. Texas-based Hospitality Alliance, the acclaimed hospitality development and management firm, is developing year-round programming for the plaza that will include concerts, fitness classes, community events, watch parties and more.

“Frost is thrilled to continue working alongside the Spurs to strengthen and grow our community, especially as the Spurs head into their 50th anniversary season and we celebrate the role Frost played in pivotal moments in the team’s history,” said Frost Chairman and CEO Phil Green. “In addition to the Plaza sponsorship, we’re excited to bring new experiences to life with our sponsorship of the Charter Level at the AT&T Center.”

Frost’s sponsorship of the plaza at The Rock at La Cantera is part of its commitment to San Antonio’s growth. Frost will work closely with the Spurs to bring financial education and other personal development opportunities to the campus.

The longstanding partnership between the Spurs and Frost is fundamental to the team’s legacy and deep roots in the San Antonio community. The two organizations first joined forces in 1973 when Tom C. Frost provided the financing necessary to move the franchise to San Antonio. In 2018, Frost marked another milestone when it became the first-ever jersey sponsor of the Silver and Black. Throughout the 50-year relationship, SS&E has counted on Frost as its longest-tenured partner and bank.

“We are honored to name Frost as our inaugural partner for The Rock at La Cantera,” said RC Buford, Chief Executive Officer for SS&E. “Frost has been with us since day one and they unequivocally reflect our values of caring for the community, building championship teams and helping our great city of San Antonio to grow and prosper. We’re excited that we can continue to move forward together through innovative new partnerships as we embark on the next 50 years of the Spurs legacy.”

SS&E x Frost Partnership Details

The expanded deal includes continued branding across digital, in-arena, television and radio advertising, and the Austin Spurs and San Antonio FC franchises. As part of Frost and SS&E’s shared vision to build leaders and legacies where we live, work, learn and play, the partnership will also include a comprehensive community engagement platform. The annual “Operation Renovation” program focuses on investing in safe places for our youth to play and learn valuable life lessons gained through teamwork and competition by awarding two local non-profit organizations $100,000 each for facility renovations.

About Frost

Frost is the banking, investments and insurance subsidiary of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR), a financial holding company with $51.3 billion in assets at March 31, 2022. One of the 50 largest U.S. banks by asset size, Frost provides a full range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped Texans with their financial needs during three centuries. For more information, visit www.frostbank.com.

About Spurs Sports & Entertainment

Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) is a value-based and community-centric sports and entertainment company that provides premier live and global digital experiences for fans across a portfolio of three teams and two venues – all supported by a passionate staff of more than 1,000 full and part-time employees. SS&E owns and operates the San Antonio Spurs (NBA), Austin Spurs (NBA G League), and San Antonio FC (USL), as well as manages the day-to-day operations of the AT&T Center, Toyota Field and STAR Complex. The SS&E investor group is led by Managing Partner Peter J. Holt.

- Spurs -