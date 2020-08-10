FINAL REGULAR SEASON SPURS GAME SET FOR 5:30 P.M. ON AUGUST 13 ON FOX SPORTS SOUTHWEST

SAN ANTONIO (Aug. 10, 2020) – The NBA today announced that the final regular season game for the San Antonio Spurs, against the Utah Jazz, has been set for 5:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, Aug. 13 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla. The game will be carried locally by FOX Sports Southwest(FSSW).

Fans tuning in to the FSSW broadcast can participate in trivia and predictive gaming through the Official Spurs Mobile App while veteran broadcasters Sean Elliott and Bill Land break down the game. Behind-the-scenes coverage and entertainment from The Coyote and Spurs In-Arena Host Chuck Cureau bring the action from the AT&T Center to your living room.

The FSSW broadcast will include 30-minute “Spurs Live” pre and post-game shows, and will be streamed live through FOX Sports GO. The FOX Sports GO app is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android as well as FOXSportsGO.com. FOX Sports GO is also available on connected devices including Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, and Xbox One. FSSW has been televising Spurs games since 1987.

All Spurs games can be heard on WOAI-AM 1200 and in Spanish on KXTN AM-1350 and 107.5 FM HD2. The 2019-20 Spurs season is presented by H-E-B.

