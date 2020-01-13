DeMAR DeROZAN NAMED WESTERN CONFERENCE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

SAN ANTONIO (January 13, 2020) – The NBA today announced that San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played Monday, January 6, through Sunday, January 12. Philadelphia’s Josh Richardson was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week.



This marks the first time DeRozan has been named Player of the Week since joining the Silver and Black in 2018. With his 11th career Player of the Week honor, DeRozan becomes just the fourth player to wear a Spurs uniform to be named Player of the Week at least 10 times, joining Tim Duncan (23), David Robinson (14) and LaMarcus Aldridge (10).

DeRozan averaged 29.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.00 steals in 34.8 minutes for the week, while shooting .629 (39-62) from the field and .902 (37-41) from the foul line. He was the only player in the NBA to average 25-plus points, 6-plus rebounds and 6-plus assists while shooting better than 60 percent for the week.

DeRozan led the team in scoring in all four games and helped the Spurs go 3-1 for the week with victories against three of the top four teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan started off the week by scoring 25 points (11-15 FG, 1-1 3FG, 2-2 FT) to go along with 7 assists and 3 rebounds in 33 minutes in a 126-104 win against Milwaukee on January 6. Two nights later he finished with 31 points (10-17 FG, 11-11 FT), 6 rebounds and 4 assists in 34 minutes in a 129-114 victory at Boston on January 8. On Friday, DeRozan tied his season-high with 36 points (11-18 FG, 1-1 3FG, 13-14 FT), 9 assists and 7 rebounds in 38 minutes in a 121-134 loss at Memphis. To finish out the week, DeRozan scored 22 of his 25 points (7-12 FG, 11-14 FT) in the second half to help the Spurs overcome an 18 point second half deficit for a 105-104 victory at Toronto.

Over his last 11 games DeRozan has scored 20-or-more points, handed three-or-more assists and shot better than 52.0 percent in each game. He joins Michael Jordan (12) and LeBron James (11) as the only players to accomplish this feat in the last 35 years. DeRozan is one of just two players in the NBA this season averaging at least 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists while shooting better than 50.0 percent from the field in 2019-20, joining Giannis Antetokounmpo.

DeRozan is averaging a team-best 22.4 points to go along with 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.00 steals in 34.0 minutes while shooting a career-best .535 (323-606) from the floor and .827 (196-237) from the free throw line.