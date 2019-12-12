CLEAR ADDS 25TH SPORTS PARTNER TO ITS NATIONWIDE NETWORK

SAN ANTONIO, TX – December 12, 2019 – CLEAR, the secure identity company that uses biometrics to build a frictionless and secure world, and the AT&T Center, today announced a new partnership that will help fans get from the gate to their seats with a tap of the finger. With CLEAR, fans can enter the AT&T Center through a dedicated lane using biometrics, which will make attending San Antonio Spurs and Rampage games, concerts and special events, easier and more predictable than ever before. fea

“Our goal is to provide fans with a more predictable and secure experience from gate-to-seat so they can enjoy more of what they came to see,” said Ed O’Brien, CLEAR’s Head of Sports. “The AT&T Center shares CLEAR’s commitment to making game day safer and easier, and we look forward to introducing additional innovative experiences for fans in the near future.”

CLEAR’s lane and enrollment pods will be available near the main East Entrance during all remaining regular-season Spurs home games, as well as select Rampage home games, concerts, and special events. Fans interested in expedited entry across CLEAR’s nationwide network of arenas, stadiums and more can enroll for free at the AT&T Center in five minutes or fewer, and then can begin using CLEAR immediately. For more information about CLEAR Lane hours, location, and pre-enrollment, visit http://clearme.com/spurs

CLEAR is changing the way consumers experience the world by transforming the cards in their wallets, including forms of payment, into a single biometric ID. Through this partnership, CLEAR and the AT&T Center are exploring the introduction of the company’s award-winning Biometric Concessions experience, which lets members buy food and drinks, and simultaneously prove that they are of legal age for alcohol purchases, with a single touch, as well as Biometric Ticketing, which would enable fans to enter the arena without presenting a paper or mobile ticket.

“An excellent fan experience is our top goal at the AT&T Center,” said Casey Heverling, Vice President and General Manager of the AT&T Center. “Through this partnership with CLEAR, our fans who are CLEAR members, will be able to enjoy a quick, secure arrival process for Spurs games, select Rampage games, concerts, and special events.”

The AT&T Center is CLEAR’s second location in San Antonio. CLEAR is also available in Terminals A and B at San Antonio International Airport (SAT), as well as 32 additional airports nationwide. A CLEAR Plus membership, which enables travelers to verify their identity in dedicated lanes and reach physical security screening with greater ease and predictability, costs $179/year. Special pricing is available through CLEAR’s airline partners Delta and United. Fans with a CLEAR Free membership can upgrade to CLEAR Plus any time by logging in at http://my.clearme.com and selecting 'Upgrade.'

About CLEAR

CLEAR is transforming the way millions of members live, work and travel. Today, CLEAR is powering a frictionless security experience at 60+ U.S. airports, stadiums and other locations nationwide. When you are you, instead of something in your pocket, life is more frictionless, more secure and more predictable. CLEAR’s secure identity platform complies with The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) rigorous guidelines for protecting sensitive data and is certified as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. After enrolling at any CLEAR location, members can begin using CLEAR Lanes immediately. For more information on CLEAR, visit http://www.clearme.com.

About the AT&T Center

The premier entertainment venue in South Texas, the AT&T Center is the home of the San Antonio Spurs (NBA) and the San Antonio Rampage (AHL). The Bexar County-owned arena has also hosted hundreds of concerts and special events since opening in 2002 and underwent a $110+ million renovation in 2015 to enhance the fan experience at all levels. For more information go to ATTCenter.com.