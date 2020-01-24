BROADCAST CHANGES ANNOUNCED FOR FEBRUARY 4 AND FEBRUARY 26 SPURS GAMES

SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 23, 2020) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced two additional changes to the 2019-20 broadcast schedule. The Feb. 4 game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center has been moved to a nationally televised 9 p.m. CT tipoff on TNT and will no longer be shown on FOX Sports Southwest (FSSW). The Feb. 26 home matchup vs. Dallas will now be carried locally by FSSW. Tipoff against Dallas is still set for 6:30 p.m. CT at the AT&T Center with a 30-minute Spurs Live pregame show. To view the full broadcast schedule, please visit Spurs.com or download the Official Spurs Mobile App.

All FSSW broadcasts during the 2019-20 season include Spurs Live pre and post-game shows. All FSSW games are streamed live through FOX Sports GO, which is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android as well as foxsportsgo.com. FOX Sports GO is also available on connected devices including Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, and Xbox One. FSSW has been televising Spurs games since 1987.

All Spurs games can be heard on WOAI-AM 1200 and in Spanish on KXTN AM-1350 and 107.5 FM HD2. The 2019-20 Spurs season is presented by H-E-B.