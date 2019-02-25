AUSTIN SPURS TO HOST RAPTORS 905 AT THE AT&T CENTER ON MARCH 8

AUSTIN, TX (Feb. 25, 2019) – The Austin Spurs, presented by SWBC, will host the Raptors 905 on Friday, March 8 during their annual game played at the AT&T Center, home of the San Antonio Spurs. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. This season marks the fourth time Austin will play in San Antonio.

Fans who attend the game will receive an exclusive poster featuring current San Antonio Spurs players who have played with the Austin Spurs. The night also includes $1 drink specials for both domestic beers and soda.

Tickets to the game start at just $10 and can be purchased now at AustinSpurs.com, Spurs.com, or at the AT&T Center box office. The first 500 tickets purchased through Ticketmaster come with an Austin Spurs commemorative 2018 NBA G League Championship ring.

As the NBA G League affiliate of the San Antonio Spurs, the Austin Spurs have developed NBA players in the Spurs system since 2005. Of the 17 current members on the San Antonio Spurs roster, eight have appeared in a game for Austin, and nine have played in the G League.

To purchase tickets or find more information regarding the game at the AT&T Center, call the Austin Spurs office at (512) 236-8333 or go to austinspurs.com.