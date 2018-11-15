2018 SPURS HOLIDAY PLANS PRESENTED BY ACADEMY SPORTS + OUTDOORS AVAILABLE NOW

SAN ANTONIO (November 15, 2018) – Making the perfect gift for any San Antonio Spurs fan, the 2018 Spurs Holiday Plans presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors are available now. Visit Spurs.com/HolidayPlans or call 210-444-5050 for more information on each package and to purchase.

Fans will be able to choose from three different four-game packages and will receive a $25 Academy gift card for every seat purchased. The four-game plans start at just $99 with games beginning in January of 2019. Featured matchups include the Golden State Warriors, Toronto Raptors, and Oklahoma City Thunder.

2018 Spurs Holiday Plans

Silver Pack

Jan. 3 vs. Toronto Raptors

Jan. 20 vs. L.A. Clippers

Jan. 31 vs. Brooklyn Nets

March 4 vs. Denver Nuggets

Green Pack

Jan. 14 vs. Charlotte Hornets

Jan. 29 vs. Phoenix Suns

Feb. 27 vs. Detroit Pistons

March 18 vs. Golden State Warriors

Red Pack

Jan. 5 vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Jan. 10 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Jan. 27 vs. Washington Wizards

Feb. 2 vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Individual and season tickets for the 2018-19 campaign are available at all levels. To become a Spurs Season Ticket Member, visit Spurs.com/SeasonTickets or call (210) 444-5050. Suites for individual games are also available and can be booked by calling (210) 444-5643. The 2018-19 Spurs season is presented by H-E-B.