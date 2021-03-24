West Coast Swing Begins with a Win

The 76ers (31-13) got it done once again.

Leading by as many as 24 points Tuesday at Golden State, the Sixers overcame the Warriors’ late push to notch a 108-98 victory, their third straight win.

The Sixers have won the first two games on their six-game road trip, and nine of their last ten outings.

The Sixers came out hot, taking a 35-17 advantage in the first quarter. The Warriors came back to lead by six in the second half behind a 40-point third quarter, but the Sixers’ 28-13 fourth period sealed the deal.

Tony Bradley and Furkan Korkmaz started in place of Joel Embiid (left knee bone bruise) and Seth Curry (left ankle sprain) for the second consecutive game.

Kelly Oubre Jr. led the way for Golden State, finishing with a 24-point, 10-rebound double double.

Key Contributors:

Tobias Harris

Harris finished with a game-high 25 points, plus 13 rebounds, four assists, and a block. He converted on nine of his 18 field goal attempts, and made all six of his free throws.



Doc Rivers praised Harris postgame:



“He’s in this to win. He’s not in this for numbers, he’s in this for wins… Right now, Tobias is our guy down the stretch.”

Tony Bradley

Filling in for Embiid is no small feat - and Bradley did everything he could, shooting a perfect 8-for-8 from the field, resulting in a career-high 18 points, plus 11 rebounds, two steals, and two blocks.

Ben Simmons

Simmons tallied 22 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and a steal. He shot 7-for-15 from the field.

Quote to Note:

Rivers with high praise for Tobias Harris (@tobias31). “He’s in this to win. He’s not in this for numbers, he’s in this for wins. You can see that in the way he’s playing... He's clearly one of our leaders, if not the leader... Right now, Tobias is our guy down the stretch." — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) March 24, 2021

Up Next:

The Sixers’ Western Conference tour continues Thursday, visiting the Los Angeles Lakers (28-16).

The Lakers have lost three straight, struggling with the absence of stars Anthony Davis (right calf strain), and LeBron James (right ankle sprain).

The Lakers most recently fell to the Pelicans Tuesday in New Orleans, 128-111.

The Sixers won the first meeting between the two teams on Jan. 25, powered by Harris’ game winning buzzer-beater.

Thursday’s matchup tips at 10:00 p.m. ET.