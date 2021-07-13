Thybulle's Productive Week Continues

Logging some relatively lighter work, Matisse Thybulle on Tuesday helped the Australian men's basketball team (3-0) stay unbeaten on its Olympic tune-up slate, as the Boomers coasted past Nigeria, 108-69, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.

With many of Australia's top rotation players resting, the 24-year old Thybulle made the first start of his young international career. He posted three rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 14 minutes of action, notably taking just one shot (a missed three) in a game that Australia seemingly devoted to giving more reps to its reserves.

It's been a productive week for Thybulle, who performed well in the Boomer's two previous exhibition outings against Argentina and the United States, respectively.

On the heels of Sunday's strong debut, the All-Defensive Team selection on Monday helped the Aussies to their second victory, a 91-83 win over Team USA.

In 25 minutes of action, Thybulle tallied 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting (2-3 3fg), with two rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks.

His blocks came against Damian Lillard and Kevin Durant.

Over his first two contests on the international stage, Thybulle racked up seven steals and five blocks. He is 5-for-6 from 3-point range.

Australia wraps up its exhibition schedule on Friday at 6:00 p.m. ET against the United States.

