Team Signs Miles

Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Elton Brand announced today that the team has signed Isaiah Miles. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Last season, Miles played for Limoges CSP, a French team competing in Pro A, the top professional league in the country. In 50 games (33 starts), Miles tallied 9.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 22.9 minutes per game. Known as a threat from three-point range, Miles shot .414 from beyond the arc on 3.7 attempts per game. He has also played professionally for Uşak Sportif (Turkey) and JDA Dijon Basket (France).

Miles appeared in four games last month for Orlando in MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 and previously played for Philadelphia in summer league competition in both 2017 and 2018.

A four-year standout at Saint Joseph’s in Philadelphia, Miles was the Hawks’ leading scorer and rebounder as a senior, notching 18.1 points and 8.1 boards per contest. The Baltimore native helped lead the team to a 28-8 record and a No. 8 seed in the 2016 NCAA Tournament where they reached the second round.