Team Signs Haywood Highsmith to Two-Way Contract

PHILADELPHIA – JAN. 8, 2019 – Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Elton Brand announced today that the team has signed Haywood Highsmith to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted to have a maximum of two players under two-way contracts in addition to the players under standard NBA contracts. A two-way player for the 76ers will provide services to the team’s G League affiliate – the Delaware Blue Coats – and, based upon this contract signing date, Highsmith can spend a maximum 24 service days with the 76ers this regular season, not including any time spent with Philadelphia following the conclusion of Delaware’s regular season.

Highsmith was acquired by the Blue Coats prior to the 2018-19 season after a four-year collegiate career at Wheeling Jesuit University in West Virginia. In 22 G League games, he holds averages of 13.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 33.3 minutes per game, while shooting .450 from the field and .394 from three-point range. He’s posted five 20-point performances, including a career-high 23-point outing in a Dec. 10 victory over the Oklahoma City Blue. Highsmith shot 10-14 in that game and added six rebounds, three assists and career highs of four steals and two blocks. On Dec. 28 at Fort Wayne, Highsmith tallied 20 points as he shot a perfect 7-7 from the field, including 4-4 from three-point range, and 2-2 from the free-throw line, while adding six rebounds, two assists and two steals in the win.

A Baltimore native, Highsmith was a participant in 2018 Philadelphia 76ers Summer League Minicamp in July 2018. As a senior at Wheeling Jesuit, he led the Cardinals in points, field goals, blocks and steals, while compiling averages of 22.0 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.8 blocks in 36.6 minutes per game. Highsmith was selected to the 2018 NABC Coaches’ Division II All-America team after leading the team to a 26-6 record, a Mountain East Conference title and a No. 3 seed in the 2018 NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Tournament.