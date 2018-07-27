Team to Hold Open Tryouts for NBA's G-League Delaware Blue Coats

REGISTER HERE FOR CHANCE TO EARN A SPOT ON BLUE COATS’ INAUGURAL SEASON ROSTER

TRYOUTS TO BE HELD SEPT. 1 IN HOCKESSIN, DELAWARE, SEPT. 8 IN PHILADELPHIA AND SEPT. 15 IN READING, PENNSYLVANIA

WILMINGTON, DE – JULY 27, 2018 – The Philadelphia 76ers will hold three open tryouts for the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, in preparation for the upcoming basketball season at the all-new 76ers Fieldhouse in Wilmington.

Tryout events are scheduled on the following dates:

Saturday, September 1

Hockessin PAL

7259 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin DE 19707

8:00 am - 1:00 pm

Saturday, September 8

McGonigle Hall, Temple University

1800 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia PA 19212

8:00 am - 1:00 pm

Saturday, September 15

Bollman Center, Albright College

1810 N 13th St, Reading, PA 19604

8:00 am - 1:00 pm

Check in begins at 7:00 a.m. at each tryout event and all participants will be evaluated by Blue Coats General Manager Elton Brand, Head Coach Connor Johnson and the 76ers/Blue Coats basketball operations staff. Registration includes an official Blue Coats tryout jersey, two tickets to a future Blue Coats game and an invitation to an exclusive NBA G League event during the 2018-19 season.

Since 2013, a total of 20 players from the team's open tryouts have been invited to NBA G League Training Camp and 12 players have made the regular-season roster.

Those interested in this opportunity must submit the official registration and release forms, as well as a $150 non-refundable entry fee to the Delaware Blue Coats. Registration and payment can be completed at HERE.

Online registration for each of the three events closes promptly at noon the day before the tryout. Late or day-of registration will cost $200 for all entries. All walk-up payments must be made by cash, money order or cashier’s check and made payable to Delaware Blue Coats.

On March 28, the 76ers unveiled the Blue Coats as the new brand identity for its NBA G League affiliate. The moniker is inspired by the 1st Delaware Regiment soldiers who were known for their signature blue combat uniforms and legendary courage during the American Revolution.

2018-19 Delaware Blue Coats season tickets are on sale now. Fans can Join the Revolution at SIXERS.COM/BLUECOATS or by calling (302) 504-7587 or emailing BlueCoatsTickets@76ers.com.

