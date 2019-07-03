Team Announces 2019 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League Roster

The Philadelphia 76ers announced today the team’s roster and schedule for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019. The 76ers will begin play on Friday, July 5 at 3:30 p.m. ET against Milwaukee at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

The 76ers’ roster is headlined by the team’s 2019 NBA Draft picks, Matisse Thybulle (No. 20) and Marial Shayok (No. 54), as well as Zhaire Smith and Shake Milton, who spent time with the 76ers and its G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, a season ago.

Thybulle, a four-year player from Washington, capped his collegiate career by securing the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award and earning his second consecutive Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year honor. In 36 games as a senior, Thybulle averaged 9.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.3 blocks in 31.1 minutes per game, as he was named to the All-Pac-12 First Team.

Shayok led Iowa State in scoring as a senior with 18.7 points per game, en route to All-Big 12 First Team honors. As a Cyclone, he notched career highs in scoring, rebounding (4.9), assists (2.0), field-goal percentage (.496) and three-point percentage (.386), while leading Iowa State to a 23-12 regular season record.

Smith was the No. 16 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and appeared in six games for Philadelphia last season, posting 6.7 points per game. He also played 11 games (five starts) at the G League level. Milton was chosen No. 54 overall in the 2018 NBA Draft and spent the 2018-19 season on a two-way contract, spending time with both the 76ers and Blue Coats. Overall, he played in 20 NBA games and 27 G League games. His 24.9 points per game led the team and ranked fourth in the G League, as he added 4.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals to his season averages.

Also joining the roster is Norvel Pelle, who signed a two-way contract with the 76ers on July 2. Pelle spent the 2018-19 season with the team’s G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, appearing in 36 G League games (26 starts) and posting 11.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.9 blocks (fourth in the G League) in 22.8 minutes per game. Pelle’s .703 field-goal percentage led the G League and he was named to the 2018-19 G League All-Defensive Team.

The Sixers' summer league roster will be coached by Blue Coats Head Coach Connor Johnson. Under Johnson’s guidance, Delaware led the league in three-point field goals made (735) and in percentage of points from beyond the arc (38.7 percent).