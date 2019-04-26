Team and Coors Light Announce ‘This Round On Us’ Campaign

PHILADELPHIA — APRIL 24, 2019 — After the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Brooklyn Nets in the First Round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs, the team and Coors Light — an Official Partner of the 76ers — announced today the “This Round On Us” playoff campaign. This first-time campaign gives all fans 21 and older the chance to receive one Coors Light before the start of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at participating locations in the Philadelphia market.

Each location will distribute tokens, good for one complimentary Coors Light, starting one hour before tipoff until all tokens are gone, or until halftime. The participating locations include:

Fox and Hound: 1501 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA

Maggie’s Waterfront Cafe: 9242 N Delaware Ave, Philadelphia, PA

Bar-Ly Chinatown: 101 N 11th St, Philadelphia, PA

JT Brewski’s Pub: 510 S Oak Ave, Primos, PA

Chickie’s & Pete’s: 1526 Packer Ave, Philadelphia, PA



2999 Street Rd, Bensalem, PA



11000 Roosevelt Blvd Ste 350, Philadelphia, PA



500 Easton Rd, Warrington, PA



4010 Robbins Ave, Philadelphia, PA



5035 Township Line Rd, Drexel Hill, PA



675 Shannondell Blvd, Norristown, PA PJ Whelihan’s Pub + Restaurant: 4803 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA



853 E Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA



1347 Wilmington Pike, West Chester, PA



799 Dekalb Pike, Blue Bell, PA



12 General Warren Blvd, Malvern, PA



180 Mill Rd Ste B, Oaks, PA

The 76ers defeated the Nets, 4-1, in the best-of-seven First Round series to advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals for the second consecutive season. Philadelphia is riding a four-game winning streak, its longest in the postseason since winning five straight during the 1985 NBA Playoffs when the team featured future Hall of Famers Charles Barkley, Maurice Cheeks, Julius Erving, Bobby Jones and Moses Malone.