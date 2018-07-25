Team Acquires Mike Muscala in a Three-Team Deal

PHILADELPHIA SENDS JUSTIN ANDERSON TO ATLANTA, TIMOTHÉ LUWAWU-CABARROT TO OKLAHOMA CITY

PHILADELPHIA — JULY 25, 2018 — Philadelphia 76ers Head Coach Brett Brown announced today that the team has acquired forward-center Mike Muscala from the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team trade, which also involved Oklahoma City.

Philadelphia sends guard-forward Justin Anderson to Atlanta and guard-forward Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot to Oklahoma City. Atlanta also receives forward Carmelo Anthony and a protected 2022 first-round pick from Oklahoma City, while the Thunder acquires guard Dennis Schröder from the Hawks.

“Mike Muscala joins our program at a fantastic stage of his career. He has enjoyed some NBA success and his upside in the future is extremely bright,” Brown said. “We will use him both as a backup five and, at times, a power forward. His ability to shoot the ball and the energy with which he plays will help our basketball team.”

Muscala appeared in 53 games (seven starts) with Atlanta in 2017-18 and averaged 7.6 points and 4.3 rebounds in 20.0 minutes per game, while shooting .919 from the free-throw line and .371 from three-point range on a career-high 3.2 attempts per contest. The 27-year-old had six games with at least three three-pointers, as he connected on a career-best 62 threes throughout the season. He was one of 14 NBA players 6-foot-11 or taller to make at least 60 three-pointers a season ago.

Entering his sixth NBA season, Muscala has played in 243 career games (18 starts), all with Atlanta. The Bucknell alumnus was originally selected by Dallas with the No. 44 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft before being acquired by the Hawks in a draft night trade. Muscala holds career averages of 5.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest, while shooting .378 from three-point range and .848 from the free-throw line.

“We thank both Timmy Luwawu and Justin Anderson for their contributions in growing the 76ers strong culture,” Brown said. “They are fantastic people, extremely dedicated NBA players and will be missed. I believe their new situations will afford them the opportunity to find themselves and give them every chance to stay and grow in the NBA.”

Luwawu-Cabarrot was selected by Philadelphia with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. In two seasons with the 76ers, he appeared in 121 games (26 starts), averaging 6.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 16.5 minutes per game. The French native posted at least 20 points on three occasions in his two seasons, including a career-high 24 points on April 10, 2017, against Indiana.

Anderson was acquired by the 76ers on Feb. 23, 2017, in a trade with Dallas. Originally selected by the Mavericks with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Anderson has appeared in 168 career games (19 starts) over the course of three seasons. He holds averages of 5.8 points and 2.8 rebounds in 14.3 minutes per game. In 62 games with Philadelphia, Anderson increased his averages across the board.

