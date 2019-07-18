Summer League Takeaways | Marial Shayok

After being selected 54th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft, Marial Shayok made a strong impression at his first MGM Resorts NBA Summer League. He averaged a team high 14.5 points per game, along with 4.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 20.8 minutes per game.

In his professional debut in the Sixers' summer league opener, Shayok scored 19 points and grabbed four rebounds - a performance that included three 3-pointers. He shot 53.8% from the field and 50.0% from deep in his first game as a pro.

“Confidence comes from my work,” Shayok said that day. “I just wanted to come out here and be confident and bring energy.”

After a winding path to the NBA, Shayok, who signed a two-way contract with the Sixers, demonstrated he was ready to adapt quickly and show consistency on this newest stage. He spent time in college at Virginia and Iowa State.

The rookie shot 46.0% overall and 40.0% from 3-point territory in Las Vegas. He dished out at least one assist in each game, and grabbed at least four boards.

“I thought he looked tough as a scorer. I think he’s got natural scoring instincts,” said summer league head coach Connor Johnson.

Johnson added that while Shayok’s defense continues to develop, there are parts of his offense that are ready for the NBA level.

“I do think his scoring, with his ability to shoot and score at multiple levels, is something that should be able to carry over,” Johnson said.

Shayok himself is taking time to savor the moment as a newcomer to the pros.

“It’s all so new and surreal still. I’m just glad to be here,” Shayok said at summer league minicamp. “I just want to keep getting better.”

Luckily for Shayok, as his rookie season quickly approaches, those opportunities for improvement should figure to multiply.