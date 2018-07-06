Summer League Game Preview | Boston Celtics (7.6.18)

Written for Sixers.com by Ryan O'Neil

Coming off of a trip to the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals, the Philadelphia 76ers have plenty of reason for excitement.

This summer, fans will get their first opportunity to see Zhaire Smith and Landry Shamet, the team’s two first-round draft picks, as they compete in the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

The Sixers’ first game will be Friday against the Boston Celtics at 7:30 EST. ESPN will provide television coverage of the contest.

You can also listen to the game on 97.5 FM The Fanatic, as well as sixers.com, and the Sixers’ app.

The Sixers have a wide variety of players on the roster. The two first-rounders are accompanied by a handful of undrafted free agents, and players with NBA experience.

Listen to summer league head coach Kevin Young discuss this year's group on The BroadCast:

One of the most noteworthy players the Sixers have brought with them is Furkan Korkmaz, who was selected with the 26th overall pick in 2016. In Las Vegas last summer, Korkmaz averaged 14.6 points per game; he also averaged 15.4 points per game in the G-League.

Jonah Bolden, a 2017 second-round pick, is also playing in the summer league. He averaged 7.6 points per game in Europe with Maccabi Tel Aviv.

The Sixers’ second game will be against the Lakers, on Saturday at 11:30 PM EST.