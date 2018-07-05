Summer 76 | Summer League Roster Finalized

Following the completion of an intensive four-day minicamp at their training complex in Camden, NJ, the 76ers finalized the roster they'll be bringing to Las Vegas for this year's MGM Resorts NBA Summer League.

Fresh off a potent two-game showing in last weekend's FIBA World Cup Qualifiers, rising second-year guard Furkan Korkmaz headlines the group, along with 2018 first-round draft picks Zhaire Smith (chosen no. 16 overall) and Landry Shamet (no. 26 overall), plus 2017 second-rounder Jonah Bolden.

The Sixers' summer league club will also feature Demetrius Jackson, Devyn Marble, and Chris McCullough. All three players have NBA experience on their respective resumes, with Jackson having joined the Sixers in January of last season on a two-way contract.

Sixers assistant Kevin Young has been tapped to coach the Sixers' entry in this year's Vegas summer tournament, which, for the first time, will involve all 30 NBA teams. The 36-year old Young has twice been a head coach in the G League, including in Delaware, from 2014 through 2016.

Here are some brief profiles on the players selected for the Sixers' summer league roster:

76ers-Controlled Players

Jonah Bolden

6’10” 227 LBS 22 YRO F (UCLA)

17-18 Season (International):

55 G | 20.8 MPG | 7.2 PPG (46.6 FG%) | 46 3FGM (30.7 3FG%) | 52.7 FT% | 6.0 RPG | 1.4 APG | 48 BLK

Quick Facts:

• Chosen 36th overall by the 76ers in the 2017 draft, Bolden held his own against more challenging European competition as a second year pro. He played in Serbia in 2016-2017, but the Australian big man made the leap this past year to EuroLeague affiliate Maccabi Tel Aviv, and emerged as a full-time starter. Bolden finished the season with 16 double-figure scoring performances, four double-doubles, and helped his club to an Israeli League championship.

• After Luka Doncic, the 19-year old sensation who was drafted third overall in June, Bolden was right in the mix among the top-performing young players in Europe. Among candidates eligible for the prestigious EuroLeague Rising Star trophy (eventually claimed by Doncic), the Aussie ranked second in player index rating (303) behind Doncic.

• Bolden played one season at UCLA, averaging 4.7 points and 4.9 rebounds in 21.7 minutes per game as a sophomore in 2015-2016. He was a reserve in 20 of his 31 appearances.

Summer League Experience:

2017 (76ers)

8 G | 8.8 PPG (36.8 FG%) | 11 3FGM (31.4 3FG%) | 60.0 FT% | 6.3 RPG | 15 STL | 11 BLK

Furkan Korkmaz

6’7” 185 LBS 20 YRO G-F

17-18 Stats (76ers):

14 G | 79 MIN | 23 PTS (28.6 FG%) | 5-17 3FGM (29.4 3FG%) | 2-4 FT | 11 REB | 4 AST

Quick Facts:

• In addition to appearing in 14 games for the Sixers last season (plus one in the playoffs), Korkmaz logged nine outings for the club’s G League affiliate in Delaware as well, averaging 15.4 points per game, while hitting 14 3-pointers. He reached double-digits on seven occasions in the G League, including a personal-best 27-point showing in a game in November.

• Korkmaz was originally chosen 26th overall by the Sixers in the 2016 draft. He spent the ensuing season with Anadolu Efes, his third with the same Turkish Basketball Super League club that Dario Saric played for.

• Korkmaz is a member of the Turkish national program, and emerged as a key bench contributor during the 2017 EuroBasket competition. He averaged 10.5 points on 53.8 percent shooting in six games.

Summer League Experience:

2017 (76ers)

7 G | 24.9 MPG | 12.3 PPG (43.7 FG%) | 13 3FGM (32.5 3FG%) | 11-15 FT | 3.3 RPG | 2.1 APG

Landry Shamet

6’4” 190 LBS 21 YRO G (Wichita State)

17-18 Stats (Wichita State):

32 G | 31.7 MPG | 14.9 PPG (48.9 FG%) | 84 3FGM (44.2 3FG%) | 81.1 FT% | 3.2 RPG | 5.2 APG

Quick Facts:

• Selected 26th overall in this year’s draft, Shamet proved to be one of the most efficient offensive players in the American Athletic Conference. Last season, he topped the league in true shooting percentage (65.5), and offensive rating (132.1) as well.

• In particular, Shamet was a sterling 3-point shooter in college. The combo guard ranked fourth in his conference in made threes as a sophomore (72), then finished second in treys as a junior last year (84). He paced The American in 3-point accuracy in 2017-2018, connecting on 44.2 percent of his perimeter attempts.

• The first first-round draft pick from Wichita State since 1985, Shamet was limited to just three games in his debut collegiate campaign as a result of a broken foot. At the time, he was the highest-rated recruit of Gregg Marshall’s coaching tenure.

Summer League Experience:

None

Zhaire Smith

6’5” 195 LBS 19 YRO G-F (Texas Tech)

17-18 Season (Texas Tech):

37 G | 28.4 MPG | 11.3 PPG (55.6 FG%) | 18-40 3FGM (45.0 3FG%) | 71.7 FT% | 5.0 RPG | 1.8 APG | 1.1 SPG

Quick Facts:

• Only the second Texas Tech product to ever be taken in the first round (Tony Battie was the other), Smith was drafted 16th overall less than three weeks after his 19th birthday. He was named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention, and landed on the All-Big 12 Newcomer Team, All-Big 12 Defensive Team, and All-Big 12 Academic Rookie Team.

• Smith moved into the Raiders’ starting lineup their 16th game of the season after an injury to teammate Zach Smith. He ended the campaign with a program record 417 total points, and ranked sixth overall in the Big 12 in defensive rating (95.1).

• An underrecruited player from the Dallas suburbs, Smith is the son of a former Kansas State football and basketball player. He helped lead Texas Tech to its second-winningest season of all time (27 wins), and its first berth to the Elite Eight, where the team lost to Villanova.

Summer League Experience:

None

Undrafted Rookies

Elijah Bryant

6’5” 210 LBS 23 YRO G (Bringham Young)

17-18 Season (BYU):

35 G | 34.7 MPG | 18.2 PPG (49.4 FG%) | 85 3FGM (41.5 3FG%) | 85.0 FT% | 6.3 RPG | 2.3 APG | 1.3 SPG

Quick Facts:

• In his lone season as a full-time starter, Bryant stepped up. He finished the 2017-2018 campaign second in scoring, third in 3-point field goals, and third in free throw percentage. On the opposite end of the floor, Bryant was productive as well. His 44 steals were third in the West Coast Conference, and ranked eighth in rebounding, with 6.3 boards per game. His 98.3 defensive rating was seventh-best in the league.

• Bryant improved his 3-point shooting markedly in his two seasons at BYU. His first year, he converted only 25 of 90 attempts, for 27.8 percent. As a junior, the Gwinnett, GA native nailed 41.5 percent of his tries from long-range.

• Having started his collegiate career at Elon, Bryant earned Colonial Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year honors on the heels of a season that saw him average 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.3 steals.

Summer League Experience:

None

Phillip Carr

6’9” 205 LBS 22 YRO F (Morgan State)

17-18 Season (Morgan State):

31 G | 32.8 MPG | 13.7 PPG (43.2 FG%) | 11 3FGM (26.8 3FG%) | 84.6 FT% | 9.3 RPG | 1.3 APG | 21 BLK

Quick Facts:

• Having reached the free throw line over 100 times in each of his three seasons at Morgan State, Carr put up particularly reliable foul shooting numbers each of his final two years in school. He hit a conference-high 82.9 percent from the line in 2016-2017. Carr actually did better from the stripe in 2017-2018, sinking 84.6 percent of his free throws, even though he finished second in the rankings.

• Carr was tabbed the MEAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2017. At the end of that season, he had generated the seventh-lowest individual defensive rating in the conference (99.5).

• Prior to Morgan State, Carr gained playing experience at Williston State, where he spent one season. The previous year, he was a member of the men’s basketball team at Mohawk Valley Community College.

Summer League Experience:

None

Norbertas Giga

7’0” 245 LBS 23 YRO F-C (Jacksonville State)

17-18 Season (Jacksonville State):

36 G | 25.3 MPG | 8.6 PPG (41.7 FG%) | 18 3FGM (27.7 3FG%) | 74.4 FT% | 6.3 RPG

Quick Facts:

• Giga spent the last two seasons as a starter for Jacksonville State. He proved to be one of the more productive rebounders in the Ohio Valley Conference, last season ranking sixth overall in offensive rebounds (71) and eighth in total rebounds (228).

• Giga cranked out six double-doubles a year ago, a figure that was good enough for seventh-most in the OVC.

• Prior to landing at Jacksonville State, Giga spent a season at Tallahassee Community College in Florida, before moving on to Midland College in Texas. The Latvian played in a junior professional league overseas before coming to the United States, and has also been part of his country’s national development program.

Summer League Experience:

None

G-League / International Players

Askia Booker

6’1” 170 LBS 24 YRO G (Colorado)

17-18 Season (G League):

36 G | 31.8 MPG | 15.6 PPG (40.9 FG%) | 71 3FGM (32.1 3FG%) | 81.0 FT% | 4.0 RPG | 6.0 APG | 1.6 SPG

Quick Facts:

• After starting his second professional season with the Northern Arizona Suns (Phoenix’s G League affiliate), Booker was sent to Delaware via a December trade. He appeared in 17 games for the Sevens, making 16 starts, and averaged 14.5 points and 6.4 assists per game, while hitting 20 3-pointers.

• Following his stint with the Sevens, Booker joined Real Betis of the Spanish ACB league. In 14 outings, he posted 15.0 points per game, and sunk 12 of 47 3-point tries.

• A Los Angeles native, Booker spent four collegiate seasons at Colorado. He left the school sixth on its all-time scoring list, with 1,740 points. Booker also established a Pac-12 record with 71 conference games played.

Summer League Experience:

2016 (Phoenix)

6 G | 4.5 PPG (34.6 FG%) | 2-3 3FGM | 7-8 FT% | 2.0 RPG | 1.0 APG

2016 (76ers)

4 G | 5.3 PPG (33.3 FG%) | 2-7 3FGM | 3-4 FT | 21.3 RPG | 1.5 APG

Demetrius Jackson

6’1” 200 LBS 23 YRO G (Notre Dame)

17-18 Season (G League):

26 G | 28.8 MPG | 14.8 PPG (46.5 FG%) | 37 3FGM (35.9 3FG%) | 80.7 FT% | 3.6 RPG | 4.4 APG | 1.2 SPG

Quick Facts:

• Jackson was well-traveled the past year. He spent the summer with the Boston Celtics, then inked a two-way deal with the Houston Rockets, before being let go in January. The same day he parted with Houston, he signed with the 76ers.

• Over the course of his two-year professional career, Jackson has logged a total of 20 NBA regular season games, 15 of which came in 2017-2018. He appeared three times with the Sixers, including a pair of four-point performances in late March.

• At the G League level, Jackson, originally drafted by the Boston Celtics 45th overall in 2016, has proven to be a dependable contributor. In 58 career outings, he’s averaged 14.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game, while hitting 75 3-pointers.

Summer League Experience:

2017 (Boston)

5 G | 8.6 PPG (40.0 FG%) | 5-13 3FGM (38.5 3FG%) | 66.7 FT% | 2.4 RPG | 3.8 APG

2016 (Boston)

8 G | 5.3 PPG (40.0 FG%) | 5-15 3FGM (33.3 3FG%) | 71.4 FT% | 2.0 RPG | 1.3 APG

Devyn Marble

6’6” 200 LBS 25 YRO G-F (Iowa)

16-17 Season (International):

28 G | 23.1 MPG | 9.5 PPG (39.2 FG%) | 32 3FGM (28.6 3FG%) | 71.9 FT% | 3.4 RPG | 1.6 APG

Quick Facts:

• While playing overseas, Marble sustained an injury that forced him to miss the entire 2017-2018 season. Prior to getting hurt, the four-year Iowa product had played in professional leagues in both Greece, and Italy.

• Originally the 56th overall pick of the 2014 draft, Marble was subsequently dealt from Denver to Orlando in a draft day deal. He proceeded to log a combined 44 appearances with the Magic over the next two seasons, averaging 2.2 points and 1.6 rebounds in 10.4 minutes per game.

• Before heading to Europe, Marble spent portions of two seasons in the G League with Erie, the Orlando affiliate. He accounted for 14.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 33 total 3-pointers in 20 career outings with the Bayhawks.

Summer League Experience:

2014 (Orlando)

5 G | 9.4 PPG (37.2 FG%) | 5-16 3FGM | 71.4 FT% | 6.2 RPG | 1.2 APG

2015 (Orlando)

5 G | 11.0 PPG (35.3 FG%) | 13 3FGM (38.2 3FG%) | 60.0 FT% | 3.4 RPG | 2.4 APG | 2.6 SPG

2016 (Orlando)

5 G | 10.6 PPG (39.6 FG%) | 4-17 3FGM | 73.3 FT% | 1.8 RPG | 2.4 APG | 2.2 SPG

Chris McCullough

6’9” 215 LBS 23 YRO F (Syracuse)

17-18 Season (Wizards):

19 G | 4.7 MPG | 2.4 PPG (42.9 FG%) | 1-8 3FGM | 64.3 FT% | 1.3 RPG

Quick Facts:

• For the third time in as many years since his professional career began, McCullough reached double-digits in NBA regular season games played. In 2016-17, he split 16 games between Brooklyn and Washington. The previous season, as a rookie, he logged a career-high 24 NBA appearances with the Nets, averaging 4.7 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.

• At the 2017 February trade deadline, McCullough was included as part of a deal that resulted in Bojan Bogdanovic being flipped from Brooklyn to Washington.

• The last three years, McCullough, the 29th selection in the 2015 draft, has shuttled steadily between the NBA and G League. On the heels of an ACL injury his lone season at Syracuse, he displayed promise with the Long Island Nets as a rookie, accounting for 18.1 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.

Summer League Experience:

2017 (Washington)

5 G | 7.0 PPG (29.2 FG%) | 70.0 FT% | 5.6 RPG

2016 (Brooklyn)

5 G | 10.4 PPG (36.0 FG%) | 3-12 3FGM (33.3 3FG%) | 68.4 FT% | 7.8 RPG | 1.4 BPG

Isaiah Miles

6’7” 220 LBS 24 YRO F (Saint Joseph’s)

17-18 Season (Sportif):

16 G | 26.3 MPG | 10.7 PPG (48.5 FG%) | 22 3FGM (40.0 3FG%) | 82.1 FT% | 3.6 RPG | 1.1 APG

Quick Facts:

• Miles returned to Europe for his second professional campaign, playing in the Turkish Basketball Super League. In 2016-2017, he enjoyed a solid season, putting up 12.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 59 threes for Dijon Basket, which belongs to the top league in France.

• Miles enjoyed a strong summer league run with the 76ers in 2017. In six contests, he posted 9.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5 3-pointers.

• Miles capped his four-year stint at Saint Joseph’s in emphatic fashion, earning Atlantic-10 and Big 5 Most Improved Player honors. As a senior, he increased his scoring average by nearly 6.5 points, while playing just three more minutes per game. He also produced a team-high 11 20-point games, and 10 double-doubles. Miles set a program record by shooting 84.0 percent from the free throw line.

Summer League Experience:

2017 (76ers)

6 G | 9.2 PPG (45.5 FG%) | 5-14 3FGM | 80.0 FT% | 5.3 RPG

2016 (Dallas)

5 G | 3.2 PPG (25.0 FG%) | 1-6 3FGM (33.3 3FG%) | 75.0 FT% | 5.3 RPG

Cameron Oliver

6’8” 225 LBS 21 YRO F (Nevada)

17-18 Season (G League):

39 G | 24.1 MPG | 10.8 PPG (49.7 FG%) | 31 3FGM (33.7 3FG%) | 55.9 FT% | 7.1 RPG | 1.2 APG

Quick Facts:

• Oliver split last season at the G League level between the Wisconsin Herd, and Delaware 87ers. He joined Delaware in late January, and supplied mostly a presence off the bench, until he was moved into the starting line-up for his final three games of the year. As a starter, Oliver tallied a pair of double-figure scoring performances, and a pair of double-digit rebounding efforts. He had two double-doubles with the Sevens.

• Oliver signed an undrafted rookie free agent deal with the Houston Rockets last summer. After competing for Houston’s summer league club, he received an invitation to Rockets training camp.

• In his two seasons at Nevada, Oliver claimed some lofty honors. He was voted Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year in 2016, then MWC Defensive Player of the Year in 2017. Not only did Oliver hold his own on the glass, he turned aside 190 blocked shots a mere 73 career games in college.

Summer League Experience:

2017 (Houston)

3 G | 5.3 PPG (45.5 FG%) | 2-6 3FGM | 80.0 FT% | 4.7 RPG | 3 BLK

Norvel Pelle

6’11” 210 LBS 25 YRO C (Frederick K.C. Price High School)

17-18 Season (G League):

29 G | 6.1 PPG (64.4 FG%) | 68.1 FT% | 4.3 RPG | 1.0 BPG

Quick Facts:

• Pelle began his foray into professional hoops in the G League in Delaware in 2013, but two years later, opted to continue his pursuits overseas, where he’s been ever since. The big man spent his first foreign season in Beirut, before moving to the Italian League. In 2017-2018, his season was a combination of stints with Verse and Torino.

• As a first-year pro in 2013-2014, Pelle averaged 5.5 points (51.3 fg%) and 3.1 rebounds in 35 games (six of which were starts) for Delaware. He then played in just four contests for the Sevens the following campaign.

• Last year, Pelle represented Lebanon in the FIBA Asia Cup. Born in St. John’s in the Caribbean, he has since become a naturalized Lebanese citizen.

Summer League Experience:

2017 (Miami)

4 G | 5 PTS (0-4 FG) | 8 REB | 9 BLK

2016 (Miami)

2 G | 4 PTS (1-3 FG) | 7 REB

Devondrick Walker

6’5” 205 LBS 25 YRO G (Texas A&M Commerce)

16-17 Season (G League):

48 G | 26.6 MPG | 12.0 PPG (46.6 FG%) | 99 3FGM (40.6 3FG%) | 92.9 FT% | 2.8 RPG | 1.3 APG

Quick Facts:

• Walker was sidelined all of last season due to injury, which prevented him from suiting up for the Perth Wildcats of the National Basketball League of Australia. He had agreed to a deal with the club in July, following 2017 summer league.

• Walker’s strongest of three professional seasons came in 2016-217, when he spent the majority of the campaign with the Delaware 87ers as was selected as the G League’s Most Improved Player. In 38 outings with the Sevens, Walker accounted for 12.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game, while converting 81 3-pointers (41.3 3fg%).

• Walker initially broke into the pro ranks after taking part in several G League open tryouts. He caught the attention of the San Antonio Spurs, which brought him to training camp that year. Walker was later assigned to the Austin Spurs, and contributed to their run to the semi-finals of the G League post-season.

Summer League Experience:

2017 (Utah)

6 G | 9.3 PPG (35.7 FG%) | 9 3FGM (26.5 3FG%) | 87.5 FT% | 1.5 RPG