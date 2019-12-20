Story Behind the Shot | A Quiet Moment

There are plenty of ways to tell a story - by word, by mouth, by sight. With this new feature, Story Behind the Shot, we wanted to take a blended approach.

Every Friday, from now until whenever the 76ers' season ends, we'll release to you across our social media feeds and website our latest photo of the week, snapped by one of the several talented photographers we're fortunate to have on staff.

Each installment in this series will be contextualized with commentary from both a primary subject in the photo, and the photographer who took it, thereby bringing to you the Story Behind the Shot.

Again, be on the lookout out for fresh photos on Fridays. We hope you enjoy!

STORY BEHIND THE SHOT

WEEK OF 12/14 - 12/20

Tobias Harris

76ers

"I always try to get a gauge on the direction for how I'm going to approach speaking to people who I'm about to be in front of. So, obviously, I'm looking at talking points in the photo. But I'm also looking for how to articulate the words I want to get across to the people in front of me. I want to make a lasting impact on them and let them know that I'm there for them."

Maggie Zerbe

Studio 76