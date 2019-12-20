Story Behind the Shot | A Quiet Moment
There are plenty of ways to tell a story - by word, by mouth, by sight. With this new feature, Story Behind the Shot, we wanted to take a blended approach.
Every Friday, from now until whenever the 76ers' season ends, we'll release to you across our social media feeds and website our latest photo of the week, snapped by one of the several talented photographers we're fortunate to have on staff.
Each installment in this series will be contextualized with commentary from both a primary subject in the photo, and the photographer who took it, thereby bringing to you the Story Behind the Shot.
Again, be on the lookout out for fresh photos on Fridays. We hope you enjoy!
STORY BEHIND THE SHOT
WEEK OF 12/14 - 12/20
Tobias Harris
76ers
"I always try to get a gauge on the direction for how I'm going to approach speaking to people who I'm about to be in front of. So, obviously, I'm looking at talking points in the photo. But I'm also looking for how to articulate the words I want to get across to the people in front of me. I want to make a lasting impact on them and let them know that I'm there for them."
Maggie Zerbe
Studio 76
"It was around 9:00, the morning after the team’s Dec. 15 road game at Brooklyn, and I was assigned to cover Tobias Harris’ appearance at the Mary McLeod Bethune School in North Philadelphia - one of the schools chosen for Tobias’ Lit Lab program. I was tired, and I hadn’t even traveled to the game, let alone play 33 minutes of basketball, like Tobias did. Tobias wasn’t tired, though. Or if he was, he didn’t appear to be. He smiled and chatted with Dr. William Hite, Superintendent of the Philadelphia School District. He joked with other Bethune staff members while practicing reading aloud a book about a cat named “Pete” that wore white shoes. Tobias - himself clad in white sneakers - took some time alone before speaking to a room of black male educators. In this photo, he’s leaning against a wall and looking at his notes. He thoughtfully reviewed his cards - his talking points. It was a quiet moment, and it showed that regardless of how much rest he did or didn’t get, Tobias Harris cared about doing his part to make the lives of others better."