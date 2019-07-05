Smith Ready for Second Summer League

So much of the attention surrounding Zhaire Smith has revolved around what has been, at least in the context of his brief professional career.

Over the next 10 days, the second-year 76er will be able to start shifting the narrative towards what could or will be.

The beginning of summer league brings with it a reboot of sorts for Smith, who was sidelined for a substantial chunk of his rookie year.

"I'm just viewing it like I already know what to expect," Smith said this past week, before he and the Summer 76ers left for Las Vegas. "I already know how the NBA game is. I know the difference between summer league, regular season, and playoffs, so I just know what intensity to bring."

Smith was only able to suit up for a total of 19 games a season ago - 11 with the Delaware Blue Coats in the NBA G League, six in the regular season with the Sixers, then two more with the Sixers in the playoffs. The 2018 no. 16 pick started the Sixers' final two regular season contests, and combined for 28 points on 11 for 21 shooting.

Limited as the experience might have been, it wasn't for naught, according to Smith. He said that if there were one takeaway from those reps, it was that he got a taste of what it was like playing basketball at the highest level.

Just four days after the Sixers were eliminated from the second round of the playoffs, Smith dove straight into his offseason routine. He went out to Los Angeles to work with some of the people he trained with prior to being drafted, and focused on fine tuning his all-around game.

"Ball handling, shooting, defense," he said. "Just having the whole package."

Given how long Smith was out, it was only natural that he needed some time to reclaim his form. The 20-year old said that speed defense were among the earliest things to return.

His athleticism, however, was a different story.

"When I first came back I tried to dunk, and that didn't work very well. I had to rebuild all of that again, but now I'm good."

Smith, who went 6 for 16 from 3-point territory in his regular season outings with the Sixers, also believes his shot is in a positive place.

"I just put a lot of work on it," he said. "It feels good coming off my hand."

Now, with Sixers on the cusp of their summer league opener Friday against Milwaukee, Smith appears to be sound in body and mind.

"I think Zhaire looks fantastic," said Connor Johnson, who coached Smith last season in Delaware and will do so again in Las Vegas. "He looks stronger than I've ever seen him. He's had I think a great enthusiasm about being here and being ready to play."

"I'm feeling good," Smith said. "I just got my rhythm back, 100 percent healthy, and just ready to compete. I've just been grinding."

A grind that Smith and the Sixers hope produces encouraging results in the weeks ahead.