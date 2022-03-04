Sixers Youth Foundation Launches City Edition Uniform and Sneaker Auction in Partnership with Goldin to Benefit Local Youth

PHILADELPHIA – MARCH 4, 2022 – The Sixers Youth Foundation, in partnership with Goldin, the leading marketplace for trading cards, collectibles and memorabilia, announced today that it will auction off 76ers game-worn, autographed sneakers in addition to the 2021-22 City Edition uniforms in the “Bid The Spectrum” auction. The auction goes live on Friday, March 4 and concludes on Monday, March 14 with all proceeds going directly toward supporting youth in Philadelphia, Camden and the surrounding areas.

“We are so grateful to the players and staff for their continued support of our local youth. We believe in using our platform and the power of sports to uplift our community and our players once again jumped at the opportunity to participate. We are confident these items will help raise even more money than last year,” said Marjorie Harris, Chair of the Sixers Youth Foundation. “As we move forward from the pandemic, the young people in our community need our support now more than ever to build relationships, create healthy habits and have safe places to learn and play. Through the generosity of so many we are able to provide them with the support they need.”

“We are honored to partner with the Sixers Youth Foundation to benefit communities across the Delaware Valley,” said Goldin Executive Chairman and Founder Ken Goldin. “The positive impact the organization has made on countless young people over the last several years is inspiring and we could not be more excited to lend our marketplace to this team and this cause. Be sure to show your support for a great organization and bid on some incredible items at the same time!”

This year, in addition to autographed sneakers from current 76ers players and legends like Hall of Famer Allen Iverson, the auction will include the team’s most popular City Edition uniform and limited-edition team warm-ups. The Spectrum logo uniforms, which are the best-selling City Edition jerseys in team history, celebrate an iconic time in Philadelphia sports history. Bidders will have the opportunity to take home this rare collectible item from players including All-Stars Joel Embiid and James Harden and 2021-22 NBA Rising Star Tyrese Maxey.

Fans interested in bidding can visit SixersYouthFoundation.org or Goldin.co/SYF.