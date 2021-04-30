Sixers Youth Foundation to Auction Off 76ers Game-Worn Sneakers

PHILADELPHIA – APRIL 30, 2021 – The Sixers Youth Foundation announced today that it will be auctioning off 76ers game-worn sneakers beginning on Thursday, May 6 and concluding on Saturday, May 8. All proceeds from the auction presented by SNIPES will go directly toward supporting children in the Delaware Valley. Josh and Marjorie Harris, co-founders of Harris Philanthropies, will be matching the proceeds from the auction.

“We believe in using the power of basketball and the influence of the 76ers brand to inspire young people in the communities where our fans live, work and play. We are so fortunate to collaborate with players, coaches and staff who believe in our mission and who are as passionate about serving the city’s youth as we are,” said Marjorie Harris, Chair of the Sixers Youth Foundation. “While this year has consistently reminded us of the resilience of our city, there is so much more we can do to help rebuild stronger together. Sixers Youth Foundation will continue to dedicate time, attention and resources to uplifting the community and supporting local nonprofits most in need.”

This unique opportunity for the Sixers Youth Foundation to launch a sneaker auction coincides with a new look and website. The Foundation’s revamp comes in response to the increased demand for support to help bridge gaps for all youth throughout Philadelphia and Camden communities at a time when it’s needed most.

Last year, the Sixers Youth Foundation awarded more than $500,000 to nonprofit partners in Philadelphia and Camden. In Camden alone, a city where 30-percent of the population is under the age of 18, the Foundation’s work has reached nearly half of all children living in poverty between the ages of seven and 14. Thanks to events like the sneaker auction, and annual fundraisers such as the Evening on the Court Gala, the Foundation will be able to support more opportunities for local youth in the coming year.

The select game-worn sneakers were chosen by the players themselves and include sneakers worn by 76ers Head Coach Doc Rivers and 76ers Assistant Coach Sam Cassell, both former NBA All-Stars, as well as 76ers legends Julius Erving and Allen Iverson.

Players’ sneakers that will be auctioned off include NBA All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris, Danny Green, Seth Curry, Dwight Howard, Matisse Thybulle, Shake Milton and more.

Click here to view the game-worn sneakers that will be auctioned off between Thursday, May 6 and Saturday, May 8.