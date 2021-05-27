Here to Win: Ben Simmons Posts 22-9-8 in Game 2 vs. Wizards

It happens when Joel Embiid does literally anything.

And again when the young Matisse Thybulle or Tyrese Maxey checks into the game.

But the roars of the home crowd are also noticeably amplified any time Ben Simmons bulldozes his way through the opposing defense.

That’s a quick soundcheck from the early portion of the Philadelphia 76ers’ first-round series against the Washington Wizards. Philadelphia took a 2-0 lead with a 120-95 win on Wednesday night at The Center.

The 76ers' three-time All-Star was at the center of it all:

22 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block in 28:34 of action.

Ben Simmons is the first 76ers player over the last 25 seasons to record multiple playoff halves with at least 15 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists (16-6-6 in first half tonight). He also achieved the feat in Game 2 of the 2019 Eastern Conference First Round against the Nets. pic.twitter.com/bMpyzNK9Wf — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 27, 2021

“At 6-10, from Melbourne, Australia…

Number 25…

BENNNN SSSSSSIMMONS…”

Navigating the path out of the tunnel and onto the court for starting lineup introductions during the playoffs, with bursts of fire lighting up the darkened arena, Simmons is the first player introduced to the home fans by public address announcer Matt Cord.

Just as Simmons sets the tone for player introductions, he’s helped set the tone for the series through the first two games.

The official play-by-play report of Wednesday’s first quarter includes a “B. Simmons Driving Layup” at the 11:40 mark, followed by a “B. Simmons REBOUND” and “Putback Layup” at 11:02.

In Game 1 on Sunday, B. Simmons inked two field goals onto the play-by-play report in the first minute and 43 seconds of play.

Heightened fan appreciation accompanied each of the four baskets.

Simmons ultimately posted 12 points and five rebounds in nine first-quarter minutes in Game 2. The 76ers scored 20 points in the paint in the opening frame and went on to win that battle, 68-50, for the game.

.

.@sixers @BenSimmons25 led all scorers w/12 1Q pts. It's the 2nd time in his career he's scored in dbl figures in a postseason quarter (15 in 4Q @ BRK, 4/18/19). He added 5 rebs, marking the 1st time in his playoff career he's tallied at least 10 & 5 in one frame. h/t @Stathead https://t.co/AvxUGJ6UHf — Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) May 26, 2021

Joel Embiid said that he told Simmons to attack, given the coverage adjustments made by the Wizards between games.

“That’s trust,” Simmons said of Embiid’s encouragement. “I trust him, he trusts me.”

Even with his quick scoring in each contest, the first two games of the series looked different for Simmons. He grabbed 15 rebounds and, often finding the hot hand of either Embiid or Tobias Harris, dished out 15 assists on Sunday.

But it was his aggressive scoring punch that highlighted Wednesday’s stat line.

“They were giving us space," 76ers head coach Doc Rivers said about Washington's defense "When you don’t give space, that means Ben’s going to drive and kick off. He’ll create points by passing. When they do give space, then Ben drives to score.

"They kind of changed what they were doing on Joel, which gave Ben more room. They were also spraying back out to our shooters, which gave Ben more room. He was great. He took advantage of it.”

In a walkoff interview, former Wizard turned NBA analyst Brendan Haywood asked Simmons about hitting the road next:

“Ben, last question, what do you guys have to do to have this type of effort roll into Game 3?”

“We’ve got to bring more,” Simmons replied. “We’ve got to bring more.”

More for Ben Simmons means whatever it takes to keep winning.

“For me, I’m here to win. I’m doing what I need to do to help my team win...I’m not trying to prove anybody wrong or anything like that. I’m trying to do my job and win a championship.”

Im just here to win pic.twitter.com/qvuTrBBmgU — Ben Simmons (@BenSimmons25) May 27, 2021

Saturday’s Game 3 between the 76ers and Wizards is a 7 p.m. start in Washington, D.C.