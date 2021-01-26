Recapping Embiid’s Award-Winning Week

It’s no secret that Joel Embiid has been on an MVP-level tear.

Monday, his work was recognized by the NBA, as the big man was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the fifth time in his career.

En route to his Player of the Week honors, Embiid led the 76ers (12-6) to a 3-0 week facing the Boston Celtics (twice) and Detroit Pistons.

The All-Star scored at least 33 points and at least 10 rebounds in each of the three outings, including a 42-point, 10-rebound double-double over Boston Wednesday. Over the course of the week, he also counted three blocks and three steals.

Midway through his eye-catching week, Embiid put it simply:

“My job is to play defense, and score the ball.”

Job well done.

Along the way, Embiid’s teammates reflected on his imposing play.

“He’s in a good place, just having fun and enjoying the game,” Tobias Harris said following Saturday’s 114-110 win over Detroit. “He’s a competitor. He loves to play basketball, loves to compete in general.”



The campaign for @JoelEmbiid continues. 33 PTS / 14 REB / 2 BLK presented by @IBX pic.twitter.com/42FBTUxDlL — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 24, 2021

“Offensively, he’s dominant,” Ben Simmons said. “He’s passing the ball really well out of the post, making the right reads. I think we have the right people on this team to get it done, to help him out.”

Dwight Howard has made it his personal mission to bring out the best in Embiid this season, and so far, the partnership appears to be a strong one.

“This guy has the potential to be one of the greatest to play the game,” Howard said Monday. “I’m going to continue to push him every day, because I want nothing but the best for him.”

Outside of his on-court play, Embiid has also taken his leadership to the next level.

“He’s been talking a lot more, his leadership has grown,” Simmons said. “He’s realizing he’s got guys who can help him be better, and be great.”

The numbers continue to support Embiid’s MVP case, as he currently leads the league in player impact estimate (per stats.nba.com), at 20.8, ahead of Luka Doncic (20.3), Nikola Jokic (19.9) and LeBron James (18.9).

Embiid is also leading the league getting to the line - averaging an NBA-best 10.7 free throw attempts and 8.9 makes per game.



.@JoelEmbiid is something else. 38 PTS | 11 REB | 3 AST presented by @IBX pic.twitter.com/uMm8iYP16r — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 23, 2021

Harris sees (and hears) what Simmons sees:

“He’s starting to use his voice a lot more out there on the court. It’s been awesome to be out there with that.”

The Sixers have won 12 of their 14 games in which Embiid has played - and what begins with the big man permeates the Sixers’ roster, play, and overall vibe.

“[Joel] is having fun out there on the floor,” Harris said. “We’re embracing each other. It’s a really good vibe from the whole team. He’s one of the biggest parts of it.”

Despite the team’s existing success, and his own accolades, Embiid says the work has just begun.

“We’ve got a great group of guys, but we’ve still got to take it to the next level. We’ve got a long way to go… We’ve got a great future.”