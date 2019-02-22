Quotebook | Halting the Heat

On the heels of the All-Star break, the 76ers (38-21) overcame the Miami Heat (26-31), 106-102, Thursday at The Center.

Without Joel Embiid (knee soreness), big man Boban Marjanovic came up huge, with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Important contributions were to be found across the rest of the roster as well.

Here are some quotes of note:

As all five starters finished in double-digits, Jimmy Butler recorded 18 points (a perfect 8-8 from the line), six rebounds, and six assists. Butler commended his team’s fight:

“It’s always great to maintain and get a dub when Jo is not out there on the floor. It’s a little bit different, but as long as you got guys out there that hoop and play hard, we’ll figure it out.”

Marjanovic tied season-highs in scoring and rebounding, with his 27 minutes well above his 11.1 career minutes per game average. The next day, following a practice session, a smiling Marjanovic described how his body felt:

“My mind feels good, my body must feel good. Everybody is a professional here, and we practice hard. We do a lot of stuff, never mind if you had more minutes or less minutes. Everybody really works hard and prepares for every minute we get on the court to be ready and to help the team… Everybody’s together in this.”

T.J. McConnell’s impact on Thursday’s contest was bigger than his six-point, five-assist, three-steal stat line, bringing his signature energy in 11 minutes on the court. Tobias Harris (23 pts, 11 reb) discussed McConnell’s impact:

“Even his three minutes in the first half were a huge spark. I think when we got out on the floor he was like a plus-10 or something like that. He just brings great energy, a great spirit to the way he plays and he just wants to do whatever he can to make his impact on the game as soon as he hits the floor, so you need guys like that. He’s a selfless type of player who wants the best for his teammates and the team. Even in the fourth quarter, he gave us a huge energy boost with his defense and offense, just being in the right spots out there. I thought he did amazing.”

Thursday’s contest also marked what was likely 13-time All-Star Dwyane Wade’s (19 pts, 4 reb, 6 ast) final game at The Center during his farewell season. Ben Simmons (21 pts, 7 reb, 4 ast) described what Wade means to him:

“For me growing up—I mean it was just cool to play against Dwyane, I remember my first season, he hit a big shot against me and they won the game but just to be on the floor with a legend like that. For me growing up, I used to wear his shoes when he was with Converse and I think it's just an amazing feeling to be out there with a legend like that.”

Wade’s entrance to the game from the bench was met with a standing ovation and a tribute video featuring Sixer legend Allen Iverson. Wade discussed the significance of the moment: