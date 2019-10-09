Preseason Profile | Norvel Pelle

Norvel Pelle had an incredible 2018-19 showing as a Delaware Blue Coat, and it earned him a new deal with the 76ers this summer.

“I couldn’t be more excited, ecstatic for Norvel,” said Blue Coats head coach Connor Johnson after Pelle signed his two-way contract. “He had a great year last year. I think he showed what he can do as a rim protector, meeting people at the front of the rim.”

Now, the big man will try to make a name for himself at the next level.

What to Watch For

In his Sixers preseason debut, Pelle finished with five points, a steal, a block, and a board in six minutes of play.

Pelle’s best moment came in the fourth quarter, swatting a block on one end and then delivering a dunk on the other.

He had countless moments like these as a Blue Coat, finishing the season with the fourth-highest blocking total in the G League last season (105).

.@NorvelPelle05 is an important guy, with many board meetings to attend. 22 tonight alone. 21 PTS / 22 REB / 6 BLK pic.twitter.com/8jr3AkcQhH — Delaware Blue Coats (@blue_coats) March 12, 2019

The 6-foot-10 Pelle averaged 11.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 2.9 blocks a year ago.

At Summer League, Pelle stood out once again, averaging 7.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game in 19.1 minutes per outing.

He says his ultimate goal is making the team’s roster. He’ll have some great role models, fellow big men Joel Embiid and Al Horford, to follow in his pursuit.