Preseason Profile | Marial Shayok

Marial Shayok joins the 76ers ready to make an impact wherever he can.

Selected 54th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft, Shayok inked a two-way deal with the Sixers earlier this summer.

As his rookie season gets underway, here’s a taste of what’s to come...

What to Watch For

The opportunity to tip-off his rookie campaign by sharing the training camp floor with multiple All-Stars is not lost on Shayok.

“[I’m] definitely excited just to learn from a lot of the vets, and embrace this whole journey.”

Known for his abilities as a shooter and scorer, the 6-foot-6 Shayok brings a 7-foot wingspan to an already lengthy team.

At Summer League, Shayok made a strong impression, coming away as the team’s top scorer. He averaged 14.5 points per game, shot 46.0% from the floor, and hit 40.0% from long range.

The Ottawa native added 4.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game during his time in Las Vegas.

Back in Philadelphia, Shayok has been looking up to Tobias Harris during their time playing together. The newcomer says he picks up something new every day from his fellow wing.

Soaking up wisdom has been Shayok's M.O. the first week of the preseason.

“Learning the NBA game, the different types of styles we play, and the different concepts the Sixers run, just learning whatever this team is trying to teach us,” Shayok said. “[I’m trying] to figure out how to get my skillset to compliment the team."

Looking ahead, Shayok feels ready to showcase his scoring abilities on the next level.

“I know I can shoot the ball well, so I’m going to hunt those corner threes in order to space the floor, and do whatever I can do to help the team win,” Shayok said Monday.

As the team seeks shooting depth, keep your eyes on Shayok as preseason play gets underway.

Off the Court

After becoming the first player from Ottawa ever drafted into the NBA, Shayok was honored by his city earlier this Summer.

