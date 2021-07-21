Paul Reed: 76ers Exit Interviews

The following article is based off the script to an episode of the 76ers Podcast Network's 'Exit Interview' mini-series, which can be heard on the feed for The Scoop.

Paul Reed’s rookie season is in the books, and it will be an important offseason for a player who became an instant fan favorite.

It was more like a tale of two seasons for the former two-way contract player routinely referred to by his social media handle “BBall Paul.” Between dominating as the MVP of the NBA G League’s Orlando bubble to showcasing his skills in limited minutes at the NBA level, it was quite the journey.

And all signs point to BBall Paul putting in the work this summer.

He was often the last player to leave the court after practice in the G League bubble, and Doc Rivers had high praise for his work ethic while grouping him in with fellow 2020 draftee Tyrese Maxey after the season:

"There's nobody that outworks [Maxey]...actually, him and BBall Paul are the two hardest-working kids -- two hardest-working young guys -- that I think I've had in my coaching career," Rivers said. "And that's saying a lot. They just work and work and work."

In 26 NBA appearances, the Orlando native averaged 3.4 points and 2.3 rebounds in just under seven minutes per game. He posted a 17-point, 12-rebound double-double in the regular season finale against the Magic.

But how about his historic G League season?

There, the 76ers' second-round draft pick out of DePaul averaged 22.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.8 blocks for the Delaware Blue Coats. He led the G League with 12 double-doubles in 15 regular season games and guided the Coats to their first playoff, and Finals, appearance in franchise history.

Paul Reed (@Bball_paul) is the first player in @nbagleague history to: - Win MVP

- Win ROY

- Earn All-G League First Team honors

- Earn All-Rookie Team honors

- Earn All-Defensive Team honors Only two other players have done even the last three in one season. pic.twitter.com/eD034ImPre — Matt Murphy (@Matt_Murphy04) March 23, 2021

Reed got it done all over the floor, including a 44-percent mark from 3-point range.

Getting it “out the mud” became a rallying cry for BBall Paul and fans everywhere.

"What ["out the mud"] means is just getting it with nobody helping you," Reed explained. "You've got to support yourself. You've got to go and put the work in yourself. You've got to do workouts in your room. One-hundred pushups a day, go do sit-ups, all that kind of stuff. You know, get it out the mud. Go get those offensive rebounds, you feel me? Go put it back up. Stuff like that."

Reed, who turned 22 last month, signed a standard NBA contract with the 76ers on March 26.

