Young Prospects Continue to Play Well in Vegas

Snapshot:

The 76ers (1-3) wrapped up preliminary round play at the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League with a 96-81 loss to the undefeated Detroit Pistons (4-0) at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.

Behind a strong start to Wednesday's second half, the Sixers took a brief one-point lead midway through the third quarter. Detroit responded by closing the frame on a 14-3 run, which gave the Pistons control of the game for good.

Worth Noting:

• Matisse Thybulle tallied a team-high tying 12 points, finishing in double-figures for a third consecutive contest. He shot 4 for 8 from the field, and 2 for 4 from 3-point territory. In four summer league outings, the 2019 no. 20 pick has combined to shoot 36.8% from beyond the arc (7-19 3fg).

• Zhaire Smith's efficient stint at summer league continued Wednesday. He knocked down 4 of his 8 field goal attempts, while nailing 2 of 5 3-point heaves. In three summer league tilts, he's shooting 47.7% (21-44 fg) overall, and 5 for 14 from the outside.

• With 12 points of his own, Jalen Jones not only shared the Sixers' team-high in scoring against Detroit, but also paced the squad in rebounding. He hauled in eight boards, and is currently averaging a club-best 9.7 rebounds per game at summer league.

• Marial Shayok was back in action, coming off the bench to manufacture a balanced line of 11 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

• Sheldon Mac, who's played for the Washington Wizards, Delaware Blue Coats, and Rio Grande Valley Vipers during his four-year professional career, added 10 points and six boards in a reserve role.

Sixers Social:

Amen!

From the Other Side:

Bruce Brown, who appeared in over 70 games last season for the Detroit Pistons, had himself a triple-double Wednesday, with 11 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Breaking Down the Box Score:

Click here for a complete box score.

On Tap:

By virtue of finishing outside of the top-8 teams in the summer league standings, the Sixers will play one more game in Las Vegas before heading home. As for the opponent, date, and time … stay tuned. Details have yet to be finalized.