Wilt Chamberlain Memorial Scholarship and Mentorship Program Accepting Applications

Today, on the anniversary of Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point game,The Wilt Chamberlain Memorial Fund Scholarship and Mentorship Program announced that it will now be accepting applications for all high school seniors who are planning to further their education in the fall of 2021. Applicants can apply at wiltfund.org until April 1, 2021.

The Wilt Chamberlain Memorial Scholarship and Mentorship Program Recipients are selected based on a number of criteria including academic accomplishments, financial need and their embodiment of Wilt Chamberlain’s characteristics of hard work and the pursuit of greatness. This includes a passion for serving others, one of Chamberlain’s biggest legacies off the court.

“He was such a giving person, even when we were young,” said Barbara Lewis, one of Chamberlain’s six siblings. “Wilt always wanted to make sure that those who weren’t provided the same opportunities he was given as an athlete were taken care of. He donated his time, money and celebrity status to dozens of charities throughout his life.”

In the spirit of giving, a large part of the program is dedicated to mentorship. Scholars are matched with 76ers front office staff based on the student’s area of study, interests and hobbies. 76ers mentors assist and support students as they transition to college with regular check-ins. The mentors provide advice and support on various college topics including social life, academic support, time management, pursuing a career and more.

“My time as a WCMF mentor has been amazing. I came into this experience open-minded but was heavily focused on giving back with my time and knowledge,” said 76ers Senior Member Services Account Manager Rob Nicholson. “However, I have learned a lot from my mentee Jalen in the process. We bounce ideas off one other and help each other within our careers by sharing opportunities that we both can benefit from. It’s an indescribable feeling to watch someone you mentor grow into a successful young adult. Even after Jalen graduates, our relationship will continue. This is an opportunity and organization that I am so grateful to be a part of.”

All applicants must reside in the Philadelphia-area and plan to graduate from high school at the end of the 2020-21 academic year and intend to enroll in an accredited post-secondary institution beginning in the fall of 2021. They must also have a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or above and demonstrate significant unmet financial need.