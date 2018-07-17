Valued Johnson to Bring Back Steady, Trusted Presence

More often than not, it was with a steady, subtle hand last season that Amir Johnson seemed to make a big impact.

With Monday's announcement that the 76ers had come to terms on a new contract with the 31-year old center, the team will now stand to benefit from that same kind of touch next season.

“Our experience with Amir last year confirms to us, on so many levels, that he is a perfect fit for our young and developing team,” Brett Brown said Monday in a press release. “His work ethic, leadership and buy-in to team-first basketball, all comes to mind when I think of his value to our ball club.”

While Johnson logged just 15.8 minutes per game last season, mostly as a back-up to All-Star Joel Embiid, he produced a 2.3 net rating for the year. He played end-to-end effectively, competed tough on the glass, and, as his being honored with the 2018 NBA Hustle Award showed, Johnson was a master of the important, fine details.

Drafted 56th overall in 2005 straight out of Westchester High School in Los Angeles, Johnson was fond of his first season with the Sixers.

“Unbelievable," he said. "First class organization. It was probably one of the greatest seasons I’ve played through my 13 year career. It was awesome, it was fun. It was great.”

As had been the case in his previous stops in the NBA, Johnson proved to be the ultimate pro during his first season with the SIxers. Brown always felt he knew what Johnson was going to give him.

Despite having played more seasons in the league than any other member of the Sixers' 2017-2018 roster, Johnson embraced with a selfless spirit whatever role he was assigned. His demeanor was routinely upbeat, and, regardless of circumstance or result, he never shied away from the opportunity to dap out someone who was willing to dap back.

All the type of stuff that’s hard to put a price tag on.