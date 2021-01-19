The target tattooed on Danny Green’s shooting elbow got some well-deserved attention last week, as he Green a career-high nine threes Tuesday.

But on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Green has another tattoo worthy of attention.

“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”

Those are the words of Dr. King himself, and Green has them enshrined in cursive script, across his chest.

Green considers himself grateful to the strong Black role models in his life, starting with his own father, Danny Sr.

“He taught me this game, taught me how to drive, taught me everything,” Green said.

Green’s father was also the first person to introduce Green to the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

“He was a history teacher, so [I learned] about other Black men through him - like Martin Luther King, even recently, Barack Obama, and so many different people that I idolize.”

Green attributes his strength as a man and a leader today to the leaders who came before him.

“A lot of the things they went through have always stuck with me. How they operated, how they fought through so many tough times, and issues… they were all inspirational to me. From Martin Luther King, to Malcolm X, to Nelson Mandela, to Barack Obama now. The list goes on.”

Green offered further reflection on the crucial significance of Black role models and leaders in his life:

“As a Black male… We have to do the extra work to be equal to most people in the world. There were a lot of things I had to see on my own, to teach you about racism - how people might see you as less than them, how you might not get certain opportunities, certain interviews, because of the color of your skin. People might stereotype you or categorize you because of the color of your skin.

“A lot of those things I might not know if I didn’t have my Dad, my father figure, or those people to look up to, around you.”

Lessons that Green always keeps in mind, and close to heart.