Tweetcap | Brett Brown Media Luncheon

It’s a generous gesture Brett Brown makes each year around this same time - hosting a couple dozen reporters for a mid-day meal at one of Philadelphia’s foodie-approved restaurants.

Tuesday, the gathering was held at Bar Amis, located at the Navy Yard, just an I-95 overpass away from The Center, where the 76ers play their home games.

For about 90 minutes, Brown spoke extensively (and, in some cases, exhaustively) about many of the key storylines surrounding his promising club as it nears the start of training camp - everything from the lessons he learned from last season’s second-round playoff exit, to ways to potentially pair no. 1 picks Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz together.

Over the next few days, we’ll unpack and dive into a few of the bigger picture themes that emerged from Brown’s annual media luncheon. But for now, we’ll leave you with this tweetcap highlighting a handful of the top line items that were on Tuesday’s menu.

Before Brown sat down to eat, the 76ers’ trusty PR department passed out a list announcing a series of promotions and hires.

Before getting started, a series of promotions and hires announced by team. pic.twitter.com/8sgND1LevN — Brian Seltzer (@brianseltzer) September 18, 2018

Brown knows that people will be paying close attention to Ben Simmons’ and Markelle Fultz’s shots this season. The head coach plans to keep his eyes on other things, too.

Brett Brown on Ben Simmons: "The man hours he has put in is impressive." Adds "his jumpshot is not going to define him." Thinks at some point it will "sure help," but most interested in: finishing, free throw, elbow J (in that order). — Brian Seltzer (@brianseltzer) September 18, 2018

Brett Brown on Markelle Fultz: "Evidently, he shot 150,000 shots this summer. He put in time. I see him come back, his swagger, his mojo, he's seeking shots. He's not bashful. That in and of itself is powerful." — Brian Seltzer (@brianseltzer) September 18, 2018

Brown says plan is to use Simmons and Fultz together this season (when, etc., needs to play itself out). Has a lot of different options as to how it could work. — Brian Seltzer (@brianseltzer) September 18, 2018

Brown revisiting Simmons-Fultz personnel possibilities, and thinks Simmons could be pretty powerful in a four type role with Markelle. "We have solutions, and I feel like we're going to be excited seeing some of the things we're seeing." — Brian Seltzer (@brianseltzer) September 18, 2018

Brown said Tuesday that he has specific goals in mind for the upcoming season. For now, he’s keeping them to himself.

Brown not getting into specifics of expectations for season...yet. He plans to announce goals to team at team dinner on Friday night, and then will share details publicly following first practice. — Brian Seltzer (@brianseltzer) September 18, 2018

Expectations and pressure? They don't bother Brown - he views them as part of a team's responsibility and views them as opportunities. Felt in heart of hearts, team could have made Finals last year. — Brian Seltzer (@brianseltzer) September 18, 2018

The report Brown gave on Joel Embiid sounded, in a word, excellent.

Brown says Joel Embiid is "living" the type of expectations he has set for himself this season right now. "Everything I've seen from an action standpoint is mirrored to his words, and connected to his health." Bully ball attitude. — Brian Seltzer (@brianseltzer) September 18, 2018

To Brown, the road out of the Eastern Conference still figures to be a challenging one, no matter which players have left or entered the conference.

On Eastern Conference, Brown thinks there are still "fistfights all over the place," regardless of whether or not LeBron is in the conference. Cites Toronto, Boston. — Brian Seltzer (@brianseltzer) September 18, 2018

When it comes to franchise cornerstones Embiid and Simmons, Brown hopes their tenures with the Sixers last a long, long time.