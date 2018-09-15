Turkey Prevails, Croatia Nipped in Friday's FIBA Qualifying Action

A dazzling play was part of a successful Friday for Furkan Korkmaz and Turkey, which downed Montenegro, 79-69, to pick up another victory in FIBA World Cup European qualifying action.

The 76ers’ swingman tallied 13 points (5-10 fg) and five rebounds in 30 minutes of action off the bench. He enjoyed a particularly strong first half, in which he went a perfect 3-3 from the field.

But it was in the middle of Friday’s fourth quarter where Korkmaz factored into one of the tilt’s top highlights.

Korkmaz and his countrymen return to the floor Monday to face Latvia in Turkey’s second and final outing of the current World Cup qualifying window.

Also on Friday, Dario Saric provided Croatia with 19 points (7-15 fg, 2-5 3fg), six rebounds, and five assists in a 84-83 loss to Lithuania.

The Croatians trailed for most of the contest, but Saric assumed a key role in leading a second-half comeback bid that came up just short.

Like Turkey, Croatia will also be playing again on Monday, doing so in a pairing with Slovenia.