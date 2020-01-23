Trip Ends With Shorthanded Loss

Snapshot:

The 76ers entered the finale of their three-game Atlantic Division road trip already missing one starter (Joel Embiid, left hand). Four minutes into regulation, they lost another (Josh Richardson, hamstring).

Despite having to forge ahead shorthanded, the Sixers put up a good fight. They just weren't able to hold off the Toronto Raptors in the second half, falling 107-95 at Scotiabank Arena.

The loss snapped the Sixers' four-game winning streak, and denied the team's bid for a tie atop the division standings, and for third place in the Eastern Conference.

Tobias Harris paced the Sixers with 22 points. Ben Simmons and Furkan Korkmaz each finished with 17 points apiece, while Matisse Thybulle added 13.

Even with the injury to Richardson, Wednesday's game began with promise. The Sixers knocked down 7 of their 14 3-point attempts in the opening quarter, en route to hanging 35 points on Toronto.

The total was the second-most ever scored by the Sixers in the first quarter of an away game against the Raptors - both in the regular season or playoffs.

The Sixers led by 10 points in the second period, then went up by 10 again midway through the third.

The Raptors took control by responding with a 22-6 run that bridged the third and fourth frames. The Sixers closed within three, 93-90, with 4:25 to go, but Toronto answered with a 10-0 spurt that put the game away.

The Raptors now lead the regular season series between the rivals, 2-1. Each club has held serve at home.

Things Changed When…

Norman Powell (18 pts) nailed a 3-pointer with under 5:00 to play in Wednesday's third quarter. The basket sliced the Sixers' lead to five, 66-61, and lit the fuse for Toronto's big blitz.

Behind contributions from Powell, Serge Ibaka (17 pts), and Fred VanVleet (22 pts), the Raptors ended the third on a 10-0 tear, never to look back.

Worth Noting:

• WIth Josh Richardson forced to leave Wednesday's game early in the first quarter (hamstring), Shake Milton was thrust into extended duty. The second-year Sixer notched nine points while logging 22 minutes, his highest total of the season, and second-highest of his career.

Too early to call this vintage two-way play from the rookie?

On the heels of their lengthy Atlantic Division road trip, the 76ers will be idle until Saturday, when they host the Western Conference-leading Los Angeles Lakers. The anticipated match-up will be the first of four appearances the Sixers make on ABC's NBA Saturday Primetime television package.