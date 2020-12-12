Training Camp Takeaways | Week One

Scrimmaging Already Underway

It’s been less than a week since the new 76ers united for the first time.

Following day one, Doc Rivers was impressed by the team’s readiness:

“Honestly, I was surprised. I was surprised with how well we actually played today.”

Just two days later:

“We like our team,” Rivers said after Tuesday’s practice. “That team I just watched out there is pretty special.”

Now, six days in, things are still looking up - and getting more competitive.

After Friday’s scrimmages, the head coach complimented the group’s willingness to learn, adjust, and accept one another.

“Overall, I liked the spirit of practice,” Rivers said. “I like how we’re trying to figure everything out. Guys have been very patient with each other - that’s a good sign.”

Free-Flowing Offense Taking Shape

Doc Rivers has already dubbed Ben Simmons the team’s primary facilitator. Friday, the head coach explained that there are more than a few options to back Simmons up - from Seth Curry, to Shake Milton, to Furkan Korkmaz, and beyond.

“I don’t see this as a point guard-oriented offense. I see this more as a flow offense. Any guy with the ball can start the offense.”

With anyone free to begin an action, Rivers believes his Sixers will have a leg up on defenses that attempt to pressure a single player.

Tobias Harris likes the unconfined look.

“It’s really been free-flowing,” Harris said. “In this offense, there really isn’t much positioning… I love it, it fits my game. I have no complaints.”

Pick and Roll Rolling

Along with the Sixers' added shooting depth comes a renewed emphasis on pick and roll offense, which sometimes pairs Simmons with Joel Embiid in the action.

“The pick and roll is the oldest play in the game,” Rivers said. “It’s still one of the most difficult plays to guard in the game.

“When you put your two best players together in an action, it creates chaos. I think they’re doing that.”

Rivers says it’s a chaos that will lead to easy buckets.

“They have so much shooting on the back side of it that it makes it very difficult [on opposing defenses].”

Harris, one of the shooters who will likely benefit from the Simmons/Embiid pick and roll pairing, is all in.

“They look good in the pick and roll,” Harris said. “When both of them are in pick and rolls with three other shooters, it’s tough to guard.”

Dwight Howard sees the growing threat there too.

“They’ve been doing a pretty good job of dominating in the pick and roll, making great plays.”

Veteran Leadership Enters

Howard and Danny Green are joining the Sixers on the heels of their championship run with the Lakers.

Both are determined to repeat (for Green, three-peat), and are ready to share their experiences and wisdom.

“My job is to come in here and help these young guys, and even some of the experienced guys,” Green said Thursday after his first practice as a Sixer. “Me and Dwight, to teach them, and give them the winning atmosphere, the winning culture.”

Howard hopes he can help Embiid grow into his best self - whether offering a strong defense in practice, or veteran guidance outside the lines.

“For me, it’s every day being consistent with my effort, energy, and communication with him, building him up, and pushing him towards his greatness” Howard said of Embiid. “We’re going to go as far as Jo and Ben take us.”

The 16-year veteran is taking leading the Sixers' second unit seriously.

“Our job as the second unit is to make sure the first unit has to work every possession,” Howard said. “If we give them the best defense that they’ll see every day at practice, when it’s time for the game, they’ll be comfortable making the right decision.”

Headed into his twelfth season, Green adds that he’s ready to offer guidance to the whole roster.

“I think I can help everybody,” Green said. “Not just stars or certain people, but everybody across the board - both guards and bigs.”

Young Sixers Acclimate, Quickly

Historically, after getting drafted, rookies have a few months to ramp up for NBA play.

This year, the draft class had a few days.

Tyrese Maxey says his experience playing at the University of Kentucky readied him for a speedy acclimation to NBA life:

“I think it really prepared me,” Maxey reflected. “The way practice was run, the way the organization is run - Coach Cal does a very good job of preparing you for this atmosphere. I think he really prepared me for this situation.”

After Maxey’s second practice with the group, Howard offered the Sixers’ 21st overall pick some praise.

“For a young guy, in his first year playing, in a different kind of role than he’s had in the past, he’s doing an amazing job. I’m proud of him.”

Howard says that looking ahead, he and the squad are ready to embrace preseason as the first step towards their common goal, with the team’s health as the no. 1 priority.

The Sixers will play their first preseason game Tuesday, hosting the Celtics at the Center.