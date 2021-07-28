Tobias Harris: 76ers Exit Interviews

The following article is based off the script to an episode of the 76ers Podcast Network's 'Exit Interview' mini-series, which can be heard on the feed for The Scoop.

Tobias Harris’ third season with the 76ers was his best yet. Harris averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and a career-high 3.5 assists per game in the regular season. Harris shot a career-best 51.2% from the field, shooting 39.4% from deep and 89.2% from the foul line.

In the playoffs, Harris averaged 21.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and a steal per game, shooting 48.8% from the field.

Reunited with Doc Rivers, Harris excelled - and Rivers praised him for his steady and impressive contributions:

“He’s been that way all year - I call him the quiet star. He just does his job, not very flashy in the way he does it, but then when you look after the game, who helped you? And the other team, who hurt you? Tobias’ name comes up every time. That’s who he is as a guy, really. He just does his job every night. He’s been absolutely fantastic for us.”

28 PTS | 9 REB | 6 AST@tobias31 delivered yet again. pic.twitter.com/9kQJbzpKbI — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) June 3, 2021

And while he impressed on the court, Harris’ off court work - in the locker room and in the community, was equally meaningful.

Take it from George Hill:

“I would list him right now as one of my favorite teammates ever. He’s a great guy, a great teammate to be around. He has a great sense of awareness, of how things are going. He’s very open-minded. He listens. Just a great guy to be around. I think he’s a great leader for us.”

Harris was also recognized this season for his long-standing work with local schools and promoting childhood literacy as he became a finalist for the inaugural Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award. Here’s Harris, discussing the honor: