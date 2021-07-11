Thybulle Shines in Boomers Debut

Matisse Thybulle made a splash in his Boomers debut, scoring a bench-high 15 points in Australia’s 87-84 victory over Argentina during Olympics exhibition play Saturday in Las Vegas.

Thybulle’s 15 points came on 6-for-9 shooting from the field and a perfect 3-for-3 shooting from long range. He added five rebounds, a game-high four steals, and a game-high three blocks to complete his line.

Thybulle came out hot, with two blocks in his first minute of play. He scored seven points on 3-for-5 shooting in the first quarter.

His biggest offensive moment came in the fourth quarter, with 1:36 remaining in regulation and the game tied at 79-79, hitting a go-ahead three from the corner.

the kid is shining for the world! we got some @MatisseThybulle highlights to start your day pic.twitter.com/uHpxot869g — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) July 11, 2021

Australia’s exhibition play continues Monday, facing Team USA at 8:00 p.m. ET.