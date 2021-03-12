Thybulle Rewarded for Hard Work

The 76ers (25-12) will play the second half of their back-to-back Friday in Washington, visiting the Wizards for the first time this season.

The Sixers needed a boost Thursday in Chicago, playing their first game since the All-Star break - on the road, without Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid (health and safety protocols).

Sixers across the traditional bench unit came up big in the lopsided 127-105 victory, from Tony Bradley’s perfect shooting performance, to Dwight Howard’s 18-point, 12-rebound double-double.

Matisse Thybulle, a defensive anchor for the team, made his presence felt on offense too, finishing with 13 points on a flawless 5-for-5 shooting, plus four rebounds, an assist, and a career-high tying five steals.

“It’s huge for us,” Doc Rivers said of Thybulle’s performance on both ends. Thybulle took Simmons' spot in the starting lineup.

Thybulle also tipped a game-high seven deflections and continues to lead the league in deflections per 36 minutes (5.8).

“[Matisse has] been putting in a lot of work, and you see it’s paying off,” Howard said postgame. “He came in tonight, he hit some really big threes. Got some big stops on defense, but his offense tonight was great. He hit some big shots, some timely shots.”

Rivers also found new ways to integrate Thybulle into the offense.

“We used Matisse as a picker, and I thought that was very effective - even if he didn’t get the shot, it led to the next action. And he actually enjoyed it, so that was good.”

Thybulle enjoyed it indeed.

“Honestly, for me, if I’m part of an action that results in us scoring, it feels like it was my bucket,” Thybulle said. “I get just as excited about one of my teammates scoring as if I do it. So if me setting a screen ends up in us getting a point, I’m going to be pretty excited.”

As for Thybulle's scoring, it’s an area he has worked tirelessly to continue refining.

“The effort and energy that he’s been putting in towards his offensive game has been amazing to see,” Howard said. “He’s one of the last few people in the gym.”

“[I’ve been] consistent with it, staying in the gym, with my routine, and trusting my work - that it’s going to take care of itself,” Thybulle said.

A staple in the Sixers’ rotation, Thybulle will look to continue contributing as both Sixer All-Stars are expected to return to the lineup in the coming days (Embiid has been upgraded to probable for Friday’s matchup in Washington).

Friday’s contest tips at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Sixers hold a 2-0 lead in their season series with Washington after a pair of wins at The Center, 113-107 on Opening Night, and 141-136 on Jan. 6.

Bradley Beal leads the Wizards in scoring this season, averaging 32.5 points per game (1st in NBA), plus 5.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists. Beal is questionable for Friday’s matchup (knee soreness).

The Wizards dropped their first game back since the break, 127-112, against the Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic