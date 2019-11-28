Thybulle, Embiid Spark Bounce Back Win

Snapshot:

The life of an NBA rookie bench player can be an intriguing proposition.

Often times, opportunities are byproducts of circumstance. But when they come 'round, best be ready.

With the 76ers and Sacramento Kings engaged in a tight battle early in Wednesday's second half, and Josh Richardson unavailable (right hamstring), Brett Brown turned to Matisse Thybulle.

The 2019 no. 20 pick was ready indeed, his two-way contributions proving critical to the Sixers' eventual 97-91 Thanksgiving-Eve victory at The Center.

Thybulle finished with a career-high 15 points. He was perfect from the field, going 5 for 5 overall, 3 for 3 from deep, and 2 for 2 from the free throw line.

During a crucial momentum-changing stretch of the third quarter, the 22-year old blocked a Buddy Hield 3-point attempt, then took the ensuing outlet pass from Ben Simmons (10 pts, 14 reb, 5 ast) back the other way for a tomahawk dunk.

Moments later, Thybulle came up with a steal (one of his four swipes), the turnover ultimately setting up the Washington product for a corner three. In the blink of an eye, the Sixers' lead went from one point to six points.

Thybulle's club had regained control, and he was a huge reason why.

On the heels of a tough night in Toronto, Joel Embiid was back to his signature, dominant self. For the ninth time in his four-year career, the big man had a double-double by halftime. He ended the evening with game-highs of 33 points (10-19 fg, 12-14 ft) and 16 boards, marking his third 30-10 showing of the fall.

While the Sixers led for all but 20 seconds of Wednesday's game, the contest was competitive throughout. Sacramento never really backed down, and clawed within five, 92-87, with under three minutes to go.

Embiid then powered through a double-team for a clutch score to give the Sixers some breathing room. Following a Sixers' stop, the All-Star toed the line, where he hit a pair of foul shots to ensure his squad would improve to 8-0 at home.

