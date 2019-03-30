Three-Game Trip Starts in Minnesota

Scene Setter:

The 76ers (48-27) hope their second regular season meeting with the Minnesota Timberwolves (34-41) will go something like their first:

When the teams met on Jan. 15 at The Center, the Sixers notched one of their most decisive wins of the season, 149-107. The Sixers scored 83 first-half points, with Jimmy Butler putting up 19 points in his first meeting with his former team.

On Saturday, Butler faces the Timberwolves in Minneapolis for the first time since being traded to the Sixers in November.

While Butler knows eyes will be on him when he takes the court at the Target Center, his Sixer teammates remain his priority.

“The guys are in good spirits, that’s all I’m worried about,” Butler said. “We want to go out here, and handle business.”

The Sixers are coming off an impressive 123-110 victory Thursday over the Brooklyn Nets, in a strong performance on both ends of the floor.

The Sixers occupy the third spot in the East, with the playoffs just seven games away.

“My mindset is, we want to secure third, Brett Brown said, “and once we’ve done that, then we can assess what’s best next.”

Joel Embiid (load management) will not scheduled to play during the Sixers’ current three-game road trip, which also stops in Dallas and Atlanta.

Jonah Bolden is expected to start Saturday in Embiid’s place. The Aussie rookie scored 14 points and grabbed four rebounds in the Sixers’ last matchup with the Wolves, and is averaging 4.1 points and 3.4 rebounds in 13.0 minutes per game.

Opponent Outlook:

Minnesota will play the Sixers on the second night of a back-to-back. The Wolves recorded perhaps their most impressive win of the season Friday night, defeating the defending champion Golden State Warriors, 131-130, in overtime. Andrew Wiggins scored 24 points in the contest, and Josh Okogie added 21.

Follow Along:

• Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic / Sixers Radio Network

• Video: NBC Sports Philadelphia / NBC Sports MyTeams app / NBA TV