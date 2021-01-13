Team Wins in OT Thriller
The 76ers (8-4) had a few heroes Monday night in South Philadelphia, lifting the team to its 137-134 overtime win over the Miami Heat (4-5):
Joel Embiid played like the MVP candidate that he is.
Danny Green had a career night.
And Dakota Mathias proved an unlikely, willing hero.
Add impactful performances from rookies Tyrese Maxey and Isaiah Joe, and it was one crazy night.
After the Sixers - still not at full strength - took a 28-25 lead in the first quarter, the Heat stormed back in the second frame, where Miami took a 38-27 advantage.
But in the second half, the Embiid-led Sixers refused to quit. Embiid scored 20 points in the third period alone, and 11 points in overtime.
Ultimately, it was two-way player Mathias who hit the dagger, drilling a 3-pointer that gave the Sixers a 134-132 lead with 26.6 seconds remaining.
The game featured 16 lead changes, six ties, and 21 players on the injury report.
Key Contributors:
-
Joel Embiid
-
Embiid’s final line: 45 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, five steals, and two blocks. Embiid made 16 of his 23 field goal attempts, and hit all 13 of his foul shots.
-
Doc Rivers offered Embiid praise:
-
“It’s who he is, and we tell him that every night. When we put him in the middle of the floor, I thought they really struggled. He willed this game for us tonight, and so did other guys.”
-
Danny Green
-
Danny Green hit a career-high nine 3-pointers (tying the Sixers’ franchise record) en route to his season-high 29-point, 10-rebound, six-assist finish. Ever the two-way presence, Green grabbed two steals and added two blocks, playing almost 50 full minutes.
-
Rivers on Green’s performance:
-
“Danny Green is a thousand years old, and he played 49 minutes. Those are big contributions for us.”
-
Tyrese Maxey
-
In Maxey’s third career and third straight NBA start, the rookie finished in double-figures for the third time in as many minutes.
-
Dakota Mathias
-
Scoreless in regulation, Mathias’ confidence and willingness to shoot never wavered, as he made what would be the winning bucket. In his 11 minutes, Mathias was a team-high +8.
Quote to Note:
Doc Rivers loves the learning opportunities the young guys are getting.
Doc Rivers on Dakota Mathias and Isaiah Joe stepping into primary ball-handling roles late in tonight's game:
“Just very proud of them. There’s so many lessons to be learned in this game. I think it will be great for them in the long run.”
— Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) January 13, 2021
@Sixers Social:
The dagger.
https://t.co/LsfMmmo0Ob pic.twitter.com/nJ44WpDYkJ
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 13, 2021
Up Next:
The Sixers and Heat will face off once again Thursday at The Center to close their two-game series.
Tyler Herro led the Heat in scoring Monday, finishing with 34 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. Duncan Robinson tallied 26 points, while Gabe Vincent added 24.