Team Wins in OT Thriller

The 76ers (8-4) had a few heroes Monday night in South Philadelphia, lifting the team to its 137-134 overtime win over the Miami Heat (4-5):

Joel Embiid played like the MVP candidate that he is.

Danny Green had a career night.

And Dakota Mathias proved an unlikely, willing hero.

Add impactful performances from rookies Tyrese Maxey and Isaiah Joe, and it was one crazy night.

After the Sixers - still not at full strength - took a 28-25 lead in the first quarter, the Heat stormed back in the second frame, where Miami took a 38-27 advantage.

But in the second half, the Embiid-led Sixers refused to quit. Embiid scored 20 points in the third period alone, and 11 points in overtime.

Ultimately, it was two-way player Mathias who hit the dagger, drilling a 3-pointer that gave the Sixers a 134-132 lead with 26.6 seconds remaining.

The game featured 16 lead changes, six ties, and 21 players on the injury report.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

Embiid’s final line: 45 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, five steals, and two blocks. Embiid made 16 of his 23 field goal attempts, and hit all 13 of his foul shots.



Doc Rivers offered Embiid praise:



“It’s who he is, and we tell him that every night. When we put him in the middle of the floor, I thought they really struggled. He willed this game for us tonight, and so did other guys.”

Danny Green

Danny Green hit a career-high nine 3-pointers (tying the Sixers’ franchise record) en route to his season-high 29-point, 10-rebound, six-assist finish. Ever the two-way presence, Green grabbed two steals and added two blocks, playing almost 50 full minutes.



Rivers on Green’s performance:



“Danny Green is a thousand years old, and he played 49 minutes. Those are big contributions for us.”

Tyrese Maxey

In Maxey’s third career and third straight NBA start, the rookie finished in double-figures for the third time in as many minutes.

Dakota Mathias

Scoreless in regulation, Mathias’ confidence and willingness to shoot never wavered, as he made what would be the winning bucket. In his 11 minutes, Mathias was a team-high +8.

Quote to Note:

Doc Rivers loves the learning opportunities the young guys are getting.

Doc Rivers on Dakota Mathias and Isaiah Joe stepping into primary ball-handling roles late in tonight's game: “Just very proud of them. There’s so many lessons to be learned in this game. I think it will be great for them in the long run.” — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) January 13, 2021

The dagger.

Up Next:

The Sixers and Heat will face off once again Thursday at The Center to close their two-game series.

Tyler Herro led the Heat in scoring Monday, finishing with 34 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. Duncan Robinson tallied 26 points, while Gabe Vincent added 24.