Team Waives Three Players, Roster Stands at 17
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS WAIVE THREE PLAYERS
TEAM WAIVES CORY JEFFERSON, DARIN JOHNSON AND EMEKA OKAFOR
PHILADELPHIA – OCT. 13, 2018 – Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Elton Brand announced today that the team has waived forward Cory Jefferson, guard Darin Johnson and center Emeka Okafor. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.
Jefferson and Johnson signed with the team on Oct. 12, while Okafor joined Philadelphia on Sept. 21 and appeared in two preseason games.
The 76ers roster now stands at 17.