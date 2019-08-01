Team Unveils Classic Edition Uniform for 2019-20 Season

The Philadelphia 76ers unveiled today its 2019-20 Classic Edition uniform, presented in partnership with Official Jersey Patch Sponsor StubHub. The 2019-20 Classic Edition uniform pays homage to the 76ers’ legacy and the spirit of the city of Philadelphia, known for its knack of reinventing itself.

The Classic Edition replicates the jersey that Philadelphia wore for half of the 1970-71 season, where 76ers legend and Hall of Famer Billy Cunningham garnered All-NBA First Team honors. The jersey predominantly features a “Seventy Sixers” wordmark design, inspired by the block lettering “PHILA” uniforms.

The 76ers are one of only 12 NBA teams that will feature a Classic Edition uniform this season as each version celebrates the team’s memorable on-court looks of the past. The Classic Edition will be one of five uniforms the 76ers wear this season, joining the Icon, Association, City and Statement.

“We are excited to unveil this season’s Classic Edition uniform, presented by StubHub, which celebrates the city’s rich history and how it has evolved over time,” Philadelphia 76ers President Chris Heck said. “The uniform may have had a short-lived moment in the spotlight, but we consider it a classic that emerged as time passed and is a true vintage treasure to the ‘Seventy Sixers’ brand to be shared with our passionate fans.”

Fans can visit Sixers.com/ClassicEdition to enter to win two special Classic Edition prize packages, one including the jersey Ben Simmons wore during the Classic Edition photoshoot and one including the jersey Joel Embiid wore during his photoshoot. Each package will be complete with two tickets to the first home game the 76ers wear the Classic Edition uniform, courtesy of StubHub.

“This launch would not have been possible without the integration of All-Stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid,” Philadelphia 76ers Chief Marketing Officer Katie O’Reilly said. “For this campaign, we traveled back in time to relive those moments of the 1970s in photoshoots, honoring our history while celebrating new Philadelphia as we embark on the 2019-20 season.”

“We are delighted to continue to strengthen our partnership with the 76ers,” said Akshay Khanna, StubHub’s General Manager for NBA, NFL, NHL. “At StubHub, we are committed to delivering the best possible fan experience and to drive fan engagement. This is why we’re excited to be able to give a lucky fan tickets to the first home game of the season to cheer on the 76ers in their new Classic Edition uniform.”

The 76ers will wear the Classic Edition at select games this season, while fans can purchase the jersey beginning Oct. 1 online at www.SixersShop.com and at in-arena stores.