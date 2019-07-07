Team Signs Shayok to Two-Way Contract

Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Elton Brand announced today that the team has signed Marial Shayok, the No. 54 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

“Marial is a natural-born scorer who is committed to being a tough defender,” Brand said. “He’s a great person and a talented basketball player who can stretch the floor and knock down the three-point shot. We look forward to growing Marial within our programs in both Philadelphia and Delaware.”

Shayok led Iowa State in scoring as a senior with 18.7 points per game, en route to All-Big 12 First Team honors. As a Cyclone, he notched career highs in scoring, rebounding (4.9), assists (2.0), field-goal percentage (.496) and three-point percentage (.386), while leading Iowa State to a 23-12 regular season record. Shayok would then carry Iowa State to the Big 12 Tournament title, where he was named MVP, and a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

A native of Ottawa, Shayok played his first three seasons at Virginia before transferring to Iowa State. Following his senior season, he participated in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, scoring a game-high 37 points in his first game.

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted to have a maximum of two players under two-way contracts in addition to the players under standard NBA contracts. A two-way player for the 76ers will provide services to the team’s G League affiliate – the Delaware Blue Coats – but can spend up to 45 days with the 76ers, not including any time spent with Philadelphia prior to the start of Blue Coats’ training camp or following the conclusion of Delaware’s regular season.