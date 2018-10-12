Team Signs Jefferson, Johnson

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS SIGN CORY JEFFERSON AND DARIN JOHNSON

TEAM WAIVES MATT FARRELL AND DJ HOGG

PHILADELPHIA – OCT. 12, 2018 – Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Elton Brand announced today that the team has signed forward Cory Jefferson and guard Darin Johnson. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

A 6-foot-9 forward, Jefferson has spent the last two seasons playing professionally in Italy (Olimpia Milano) and the Philippines (Alaska Aces). This past summer, he participated in both MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 and the 2018 Utah Jazz Summer League as a member of the San Antonio Spurs. Jefferson also played for the NBL’s Melbourne United when Philadelphia hosted the Australian team in a preseason game on Sept. 28.

Jefferson, who was originally selected with the No. 60 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, has appeared in 58 career NBA games with Brooklyn and Phoenix and posted averages of 3.5 points and 2.8 rebounds in 10.0 minutes per game. He played his college basketball at Baylor from 2009-14.

Johnson, a 6-foot-7 guard, was chosen by the Blue Coats with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2017 NBA G League Draft and last season appeared in 44 games (eight starts) with Delaware last season. In 17.2 minutes per contest, he held averages of 6.5 points and 1.9 rebounds.

Beginning his collegiate career at Washington, Johnson eventually transferred to California State University, Northridge. As a redshirt junior in 2016-17, he averaged 13.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

In corresponding moves, the team has waived guard Matt Farrell and forward DJ Hogg.