Team Signs Burke

Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Elton Brand announced today that the team has signed Trey Burke. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Trey’s experience as a ballhandler matched with his scoring ability makes him a good fit for our roster,” Brand said. “We’re excited to welcome him to the 76ers and look forward to the positive impact he can have on our team.”

Burke appeared in 58 games last season with New York and Dallas, averaging 10.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 19.4 minutes per game. The veteran shot .431 from the field, .352 from three-point range and .831 from the free-throw line. This past season marked his third straight shooting at least 35 percent from beyond the arc. On the year, Burke handed out 159 assists to 49 turnovers, good for a 3.24 assist-to-turnover ratio, a top-40 mark league-wide.

For his career, Burke has seen action in 361 games (128 starts) over six seasons with Dallas, New York, Washington and Utah, tallying 10.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 23.6 minutes per contest. He has averaged at least 10 points in five of his six NBA seasons. He was originally drafted by Minnesota with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, before his draft rights were traded to Utah. Following his debut season, Burke was selected to the 2013-14 All-Rookie First Team.

A native of Columbus, Ohio, Burke starred collegiately at Michigan from 2011-13, averaging 16.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.3 steals for his career. As a sophomore, Burke led the Wolverines to a 31-8 record and an appearance in the NCAA title game. Following that season, Burke earned several national recognitions, including the Associated Press College Basketball Player of the Year award, John R. Wooden Award and Naismith College Player of the Year award, among others. He was named Big Ten Player of the Year and unanimously selected First Team All-Big Ten.