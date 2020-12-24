Team Rallies for First Win

Notching a 113-107 victory over the Washington Wizards, the Sixers showed grit behind a 40-26 fourth quarter.

Despite the Sixers falling behind by as much as 12 points, Doc Rivers was impressed by the team’s execution down the stretch, sealing victory in the final minutes.

Joel Embiid led the way with a dominant 29-point, 14-rebound double-double. Shake Milton paces the bench with 19 points.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

Embiid started his season on a high note, finishing with 29 points, 14 rebounds, two assists, and a block, with 15 of his points coming in the fourth frame.



Following Wednesday’s game, Embiid was bullish on his potential for the season ahead:



“I don’t think anybody can stop me, especially with the mentality I have this year.”

Shake Milton

Milton continued to up his game, leading the bench with 19 points, three assists, and three steals. Milton finished the night at a game-high +33.



Milton also stepped up on the defensive end.



“It’s a challenge that you always want to be able to step up to. I’ve been working on defense my whole offseason, so it’s good to see some of that translate.”

Ben Simmons

Simmons flirted with a triple-double in the opener, finishing with 16 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists. His trademark defensive intensity yielded two steals and three blocks.



Simmons said the team’s late fight showed promise for what’s to come:





“I think we’re going to be a scary team, once we start clicking and executing.”

Seth Curry

In his first outing as a Sixer, Curry was key down the stretch, finishing with 13 points (4-8 FG), four assists, and two steals.

Quote to Note:

Following the game, Simmons, Dwight Howard, and Matisse Thybulle took to the court for some extra work.

Ben Simmons, Dwight Howard, and Matisse Thybulle wasting no time putting in postgame work. pic.twitter.com/KMmP2N3OnC — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) December 24, 2020

Simmons said Howard inspired him to put in the bonus time:

“Dwight’s been pushing me to get better. He wants me to be great.”

@Sixers Social:

Tyrese Maxey made an impression in his NBA debut.

We're going to be tweeting a lot about this kid. pic.twitter.com/l2atn8L0qd — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 24, 2020

Up Next:

The Sixers will travel north for their first road trip of the season, visiting the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden Saturday.

The Knicks lost, 121-107, to the Pacers in their season opener Wednesday, the team’s first outing under head coach Tom Thibodeau.

The Knicks ended the 2019-20 season with a 21-45 record, finishing 12th in the East.