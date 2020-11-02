Team Names Morey President of Basketball Operations

PHILADELPHIA – NOV. 2, 2020 – Philadelphia 76ers Managing Partner Josh Harris announced today that the team has named Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey joins the organization after 14 seasons with the Houston Rockets, 13 of which were spent as general manager. With Morey as general manager, Houston compiled a 640-400 (.615) record, the second-best of any NBA team during that span. Among executives with at least 1,000 games of experience, Morey’s record stands as the fifth-best in league history; a top-five that also includes the likes of R.C. Buford and Jerry West.

Between 2007-20, Morey’s teams never had a losing season, winning 50-plus games eight times and qualifying for the postseason on 10 occasions. The Rockets’ eight straight playoff appearances, including multiple trips to the Western Conference Finals, represent the longest streak in the NBA.

In addition, the team announced that General Manager Elton Brand has signed a multi-year contract extension.

“Daryl Morey is one of the very best front-office executives in the NBA and I’m thrilled to welcome him to Philadelphia as the 76ers President of Basketball Operations,” Harris said. “Talent like Daryl rarely becomes available so we moved quickly and aggressively to bring him here. He has an extraordinary track record of success in this league as an innovator, visionary and leader, and I believe he significantly improves our chances of delivering a championship caliber team to our fans. This offseason, we made it our mission to make this organization better and stronger. By hiring a tremendous front-office leader in Daryl and championship coach in Doc, as well as extending Elton, we’re proud of what we’ve assembled. I’m excited for their leadership and look forward to continuing to build a team this city and our fans can be proud of.”

Over the years, Morey played a part in bringing several All-Star-caliber players to Houston through trades and free agency, including James Harden, Kyle Lowry, Dwight Howard, Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook. In 2017-18, Morey earned Executive of the Year honors, while Harden was named MVP, following a franchise best 65-17 regular season.

“Thank you to Josh Harris for the trust he has placed in me to lead the 76ers. I am humbled by the challenge and will work tirelessly to win the hearts of Philadelphia's legendary fans,” Morey said. “The opportunity to work again with Doc Rivers, Elton Brand, and a stacked roster that is ready to win made this a can't miss opportunity.”

Prior to joining the Rockets as assistant general manager in 2006, Morey served three years as SVP Operations for the Boston Celtics. Originally from Ohio, Morey is a graduate of Northwestern University and also holds an MBA from MIT where he serves as the co-chair of the school’s annual Sports Analytics Conference.

“I appreciate the confidence Josh Harris and this organization have shown in me with this extension,” Brand said. “From the moment I arrived in Philadelphia, my goal has been to find a way to bring a championship to this city and our fans. I love this city, I love our fans and I will do whatever it takes to help this franchise succeed. This offseason, this organization has added two of the most respected and accomplished leaders in the NBA – Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations and Doc Rivers as Head Coach - and I’m excited to work and grow with this group.”