Team Makes Significant Donation to Philabundance

Philadelphia, PA. – March 30, 2020 – In keeping with their long-standing commitment to the City of Philadelphia and the Greater Philadelphia region, today 76ers Managing Partner Josh Harris and Co-Managing Partner David Blitzer, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Sixers Youth Foundation made a significant six-figure donation to Philabundance. The donation will be used to provide 20,000 boxes of food that will feed 160,000 people across the Philadelphia region during this critical time of need.

The 76ers’ donation comes as many of the city’s professional athletes band together for Philly Pledge, an initiative launched by Sixers star Ben Simmons that has been created specifically to raise much-needed funds for Philadelphia-area nonprofits like Philabundance during the COVID-19 crisis.

“This amazing show of support from the 76ers and its leadership will go a long way to helping us continue to purchase food and distribute it to our network of partners to help feed those in need,” said Philabundance Executive Director, Glenn Bergman. “We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of the Sixers Youth Foundation, Josh Harris and David Blitzer and thank them for being leaders in our community when we need them most.”

To learn more or donate, visit Philabundance.org/covid19.